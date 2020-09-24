September 24, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IPL 2020, KXIP Vs RCB, Live Cricket Scores, Live Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Dubai

IPL 2020, KXIP Vs RCB, Live Cricket Scores, Live Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Dubai

Kings XI Punjab clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on Thursday. It's the second match for both teams in IPL 2020. Follow live ball-by-ball commentary and live cricket scores here

Outlook Web Bureau 24 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IPL 2020, KXIP Vs RCB, Live Cricket Scores, Live Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Dubai
Two strong batting sides meet in the 6th match of IPL 2020
IPL 2020, KXIP Vs RCB, Live Cricket Scores, Live Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Dubai
outlookindia.com
2020-09-24T16:56:11+05:30

Kings XI Punjab will meet Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL 2020 fixture in Dubai on Thursday. While KXIP lost their first match against Delhi Capitals via a super over, RCB got the better of Sunrisers Hyderabad easily. Kings XI Punjab looked good in their first match with some outstanding batting by Mayank Agarwal. But luck deserted them at a crucial moment with DC's South African quickie Kagiso Rabada doing the star turn in a humdinger of a contest. Yet another South African stole the show with his explosive batting when AB de Villiers displayed good touch as RCB defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in a rather one-sided contest. Given their team balance, RCB look a better side but KXIP have plenty of match-winners in their team. Glenn Maxwell is already due for a good score and KXIP will bank on Mohammad Shami's pace and cutters to break the back of a formidable RCB batting led by Virat Kohli and Australian limited overs captain Aaron Finch. (LIVE BLOG | STANDINGS | NEWS)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Australian Cricket Legend Dean Jones Dies In Mumbai

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli KL Rahul Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2020 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Live Score Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos