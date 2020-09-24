IPL 2020, KXIP Vs RCB, Live Cricket Scores, Live Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Dubai

Kings XI Punjab will meet Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL 2020 fixture in Dubai on Thursday. While KXIP lost their first match against Delhi Capitals via a super over, RCB got the better of Sunrisers Hyderabad easily. Kings XI Punjab looked good in their first match with some outstanding batting by Mayank Agarwal. But luck deserted them at a crucial moment with DC's South African quickie Kagiso Rabada doing the star turn in a humdinger of a contest. Yet another South African stole the show with his explosive batting when AB de Villiers displayed good touch as RCB defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in a rather one-sided contest. Given their team balance, RCB look a better side but KXIP have plenty of match-winners in their team. Glenn Maxwell is already due for a good score and KXIP will bank on Mohammad Shami's pace and cutters to break the back of a formidable RCB batting led by Virat Kohli and Australian limited overs captain Aaron Finch. (LIVE BLOG | STANDINGS | NEWS)

