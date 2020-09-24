IPL 2020, KXIP Vs RCB, Live Cricket Score: It's Mohammad Shami Vs Virat Kohli Today In Dubai

The Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 contest in Dubai on Thursday night will be full of sub plots as both teams have match-winning bowlers and batsmen. While KXIP will aim for their first win of the tournament, RCB will be confident after winning their opening match comfortably against Sunrisers Hyderabad. KXIP suffered a heartbreak against Delhi Capitals where luck and one error in judgement by the umpire went against KL Rahul's team. But KXIP showed what they were capable of even with Glenn Maxwell firing. Mohammad Shami, with his pace and cutters is expected to pose a challenge to RCB's big batsmen Virat Kohli and Ab de Villiers. The South African was in super form against SRH, timing the ball with precision and power. KXIP will have to handle RCB's Yuzvendra Chahal well. The intelligent leg-spinner with a clever google was a handful for SRC and the likes of Maxwell, Rahul and Mayank Agarwal will have to give the respect he deserves. (LIVE SCORECARD | STANDINGS | NEWS)

Get here live cricket scores, updates and live-ball-by-ball commentary of KXIP vs RCB (Updates available after the toss):

