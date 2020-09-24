September 24, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IPL 2020, KXIP Vs RCB, Live Cricket Score: It's Mohammad Shami Vs Virat Kohli Today In Dubai

IPL 2020, KXIP Vs RCB, Live Cricket Score: It's Mohammad Shami Vs Virat Kohli Today In Dubai

Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore clash in Dubai tonight. This will be the second match for both teams in IPL 2020. Follow live cricket scores and live ball-by-ball commentary of KXIP vs RCB here

Outlook Web Bureau 24 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IPL 2020, KXIP Vs RCB, Live Cricket Score: It's Mohammad Shami Vs Virat Kohli Today In Dubai
Nothing to separate between the two teams: 12-12 in the head-to-head, and still chasing the first title
IPL 2020, KXIP Vs RCB, Live Cricket Score: It's Mohammad Shami Vs Virat Kohli Today In Dubai
outlookindia.com
2020-09-24T16:55:06+05:30

The Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 contest in Dubai on Thursday night will be full of sub plots as both teams have match-winning bowlers and batsmen. While KXIP will aim for their first win of the tournament, RCB will be confident after winning their opening match comfortably against Sunrisers Hyderabad. KXIP suffered a heartbreak against Delhi Capitals where luck and one error in judgement by the umpire went against KL Rahul's team. But KXIP showed what they were capable of even with Glenn Maxwell firing. Mohammad Shami, with his pace and cutters is expected to pose a challenge to RCB's big batsmen Virat Kohli and Ab de Villiers. The South African was in super form against SRH, timing the ball with precision and power. KXIP will have to handle RCB's Yuzvendra Chahal well. The intelligent leg-spinner with a clever google was a handful for SRC and the likes of Maxwell, Rahul and Mayank Agarwal will have to give the respect he deserves. (LIVE SCORECARD | STANDINGS | NEWS)

Get here live cricket scores, updates and live-ball-by-ball commentary of KXIP vs RCB (Updates available after the toss):

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IPL 2020, KXIP Vs RCB, Live Cricket Scores, Live Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Dubai

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli Mohammed Shami KL Rahul Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2020 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Live Blog Live Score Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos