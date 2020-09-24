September 24, 2020
IPL 2020, KXIP Vs RCB: No Mercy For Virat Kohli As Skipper Drops Rival Captain KL Rahul Twice - WATCH

RCB captain Virat Kohli's name was one of the top trends in social media on Thursday, and not for good deeds. His IPL outing against KXIP was an abject failure

Virat Kohli making a mess. Not once...
After the high of winning their first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) found themselves staring at a certain defeat against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Thursday in Dubai. And skipper Virat Kohli played a big role in the debacle.

Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl first. But RCB ran into an inspired KXIP skipper KL Rahul, who first broke Sachin Tendulkar's record to become the fastest Indian to score 2000 runs in IPL.

Then, Kohli dropped his rival number not once but twice as Rahul set another record. He now owns th4e record for the highest score by an Indian in the IPL, a massive unbeaten 132 off 69 balls, laced with 14 fours and seven sixes.

Watch both the dropped catches here:

Kohli bravely put up a smile after the second dropped catch, but fans were not impressed. Here are some reactions:

Making things worst, Kohli managed only a single from five balls as RCB lost three wickets inside three overs. Sheldon Cottrell had him caught at mid-on by Ravi Bishnoi in the third over.

They were chasing KXIP's 206/3.

Playing XIs:

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn
Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Sheldon
Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Josh Philippe (wk), Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal.

