IPL 2020, KXIP Vs RCB: No Mercy For Virat Kohli As Skipper Drops Rival Captain KL Rahul Twice - WATCH

After the high of winning their first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) found themselves staring at a certain defeat against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Thursday in Dubai. And skipper Virat Kohli played a big role in the debacle.

Blog | Scorecard | News

Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl first. But RCB ran into an inspired KXIP skipper KL Rahul, who first broke Sachin Tendulkar's record to become the fastest Indian to score 2000 runs in IPL.

Then, Kohli dropped his rival number not once but twice as Rahul set another record. He now owns th4e record for the highest score by an Indian in the IPL, a massive unbeaten 132 off 69 balls, laced with 14 fours and seven sixes.

Watch both the dropped catches here:

Kohli bravely put up a smile after the second dropped catch, but fans were not impressed. Here are some reactions:

Back to back Catches from Virat kohli ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/zpjlfns1fK — . (@WarangalCd) September 24, 2020

Virat Kohli and Kl Rahul when they face eachother today in Ipl.pic.twitter.com/Xd3kIajwaP — Mohammad Saleem (@msaleem333) September 24, 2020

Virat Kohli vs KXIP | IPL 2020 | Better than Sachin Tendulkar??? pic.twitter.com/52V2y8wDDJ — CNK (@jacknjohnnie) September 24, 2020

Virat Kohli being overly nice to KL Rahul today ðÂÂÂ #KXIPvRCB pic.twitter.com/R8owEvERoO — Ankur (@TheSinghAnkur) September 24, 2020

Virat Kohli next time trying to slander his players for dropping catches but realises he dropped twice.... pic.twitter.com/61iSFZuW5Q — Sia²âÂ´ #9raciasLuis (@fcbsiaaaa) September 24, 2020

After watching Rahul's batting

Meanwhile virat kohli: pic.twitter.com/DPRrra4EpH — Sundram Thakur (@Sundram69989373) September 24, 2020

Virat Kohli is the best fielder of India



Le people watching today's match pic.twitter.com/0jJrSVTXMf — Lucky Dhurve (@DhurveLucky) September 24, 2020

Making things worst, Kohli managed only a single from five balls as RCB lost three wickets inside three overs. Sheldon Cottrell had him caught at mid-on by Ravi Bishnoi in the third over.

They were chasing KXIP's 206/3.

Playing XIs:

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn

Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Sheldon

Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Josh Philippe (wk), Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine