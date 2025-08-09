Arsenal 3-0 Athletic Bilbao Highlights, Emirates Cup 2025: Gunners Earn Vital Victory Ahead Man United Test In PL

Arsenal Vs Athletic Bilbao Highlights, Club Friendly: Catch the scores and updates of the pre-season football match between Arsenal and Athletic Bilbao, right here

Outlook Sports Desk
Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres scores their side's first goal of the game during an Emirates Cup soccer match between Arsenal and Atletic Bilbao at Emirates Stadium, London. John Walton/PA via AP
Arsenal fans will have a peaceful night as the Gunners fired home to a 3-0 thumping victory over Athletic Bilbao in the Emirates Cup 2025 clash at the Emirates Stadium in London. Goals from Viktor Gyokeres, Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz earn another Emirates Cup win for the men from North London. Catch the scores and updates of the pre-season football match between Arsenal and Athletic Bilbao, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Arsenal FC Vs Athletic Club LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Team News

Arsenal: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Rice, Odegaard (C), Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli

Subs: Kepa, Rojas, White, Mosquera, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Lewis-Skelly, Norgaard, Lokonga, Merino, Madueke, Nwaneri, Nelson, Havertz

Arsenal Vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Streaming Info

When and where is the Arsenal vs Athletic Club match starting?

The Arsenal vs Athletic Club match will start at 9:30 PM IST (5 PM BST), Saturday, August 9 at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Where to watch the Arsenal vs Athletic Club match?

The Arsenal vs Athletic Club match will be available on Arsenal’s in-house website and app, Arsenal TV.

Arsenal Vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: No Max Dowman Today

Max Dowman has been rested and will not feature in tonight's game in the Emirates Cup. Mikel had stated that the 15-year-old will be given a break.

Here are his quotes from earlier in the week about Dowman -

"Let’s see how it goes. Let’s go into Saturday, into the break as well. He needs a little break as well, because he hasn’t had any holidays, really.“So, in the next few days, he’s going to have a break, which I think he needs. And then, following the week, he’ll be ready again to go.“He continues to impress, without a doubt. The impact he had in the game again today, the efficiency that he shows in every attacking action, it’s incredible. Again, he deserves to have chances, and if he continues like this, let’s see what happens."

Arsenal Vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Players Train Ahead Of KO

Arsenal Vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Kick-off At The Emirates

Early booking in the game as Yuri is booked for bringing down Gyokeres.

Arsenal 0-0 Athletic Bilbao

Arsenal Vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Gunners Looking For Positive Start

Bukayo Saka goes on the right but elects to shoot from an acute angle and Unai Simon makes the save.

Arsenal 0-0 Athletic Bilbao 6'

Arsenal Vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Gunners In The Mood

A great long ball from Declan Rice finds Bukayo Saka who runs on the right-flank and looks to cross in but deflects it for a corner.

Arsenal 0-0 Athletic Bilbao 11'

Arsenal Vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Great Chance For The Visitors

Another lapse in concentration at the back for the Gunners as Bilbao get a chance to attack at Arsenal goal but the shot is a tame one and Raya makes it look it easy.

Arsenal 0-0 Athletic Bilbao 16'

Arsenal Vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Gyokeres Fluffs His Chance

What a move from Arsenal as Saka gets in behind the Bilbao defence and puts in a great cross for Gyokeres but the Swede's shot is a poor one and it is straight into Unai Simon's hands.

Arsenal 0-0 Athletic Bilbao 20'

Arsenal Vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Visitors Need Early Change

Unai is going off for the Basque club. No idea as to what happened to the Athletic Club midfielder.

Arsenal 0-0 Athletic Bilbao 24'

Arsenal Vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Declan Rice Over Set-piece Duty

Declan Rice lines up for a corner-kick but the Englishman's delivery hits the bar and goes out of danger.

Arsenal 0-0 Athletic Bilbao 29'

Arsenal Vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: 35 Mins And No Goal

Mikel Arteta wears a pensive face on the sidelines as his side are still unable to break the deadlock at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal 0-0 Athletic Bilbao 34'

Arsenal Vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Gyokeresss!!!

Gyokeres finally gets on the scoresheet and brings out the 'mask' celebration as Arsenal lead 1-0 in the Emirates Cup 2025 game. Fine header from Martin Zubimendi's cross.

Arsenal 1-0 Athletic Bilbao 35'

Arsenal Vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Gyokeresss With An Assist

Bukayo Saka grabs Arsenal's second as Arsenal lead 2-0 in the game. Viktor Gyokeres with an assist. Gunners fans are happy inside the Emirates.

Arsenal 2-0 Athletic Bilbao 37'

Arsenal Vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Visitors Are Struck By Gunners' Two Goals

Arsenal are ending the half on a positive note with attack after attack.

Arsenal 2-0 Athletic Bilbao 43'

Arsenal Vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: HT

Half ends as Viktor Gyokeres' first goal at the Emirates saw Arsenal lead 2-0 at the break against Athletic Bilbao.

Arsenal 2-0 Athletic Bilbao HT'

Arsenal Vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: WATCH Gyokeres' First Goal At Emirates

Arsenal Vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Second-half Underway

Back underway at the Emirates as Arsenal look to add more goals in their final pre-season friendly.

Arsenal 2-0 Athletic Bilbao 46'

Arsenal Vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Second-half Subs

Second-half subs sees Arsenal bring on Ben White and Noni Madueke for Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel Martinelli. For the visitors, Maroan and Vesga have replaced I.Williams and Galaretta.

Arsenal 2-0 Athletic Bilbao 48'

Arsenal Vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: AFC Impressive So Far

Ben White hurts himself in a challenge against Nico Williams as Mikel Arteta wears a pensive look. Both his full-backs carrying knocks in the game, doesn't bode well for the Man United game.

Arsenal 2-0 Athletic Bilbao 54'

Arsenal Vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Gyokeres' Physicality Will Be Impt This Season 

Viktor Gyokeres receives a long ball from David Raya and the Swede uses his body to good effect as he releases Saka on the right. Saka then lays it for Ben White but the latter is offside.

Arsenal 2-0 Athletic Bilbao 56'

Arsenal Vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Gyokeres Almost Grabs A Second

Madueke, who has impressed so far in this half, puts in a fine cross from left for the Swede but his header hits the post. Agony!

Arsenal 2-0 Athletic Bilbao 61'

Arsenal Vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Gyokeres Released By Madueke

Madueke releases Gyokeres on the left flank and the Swede goes on a marauding run but is cut halfway by the Bilbao defender.

Arsenal 2-0 Athletic Bilbao 63'

Arsenal Vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Gyokeres Subbed

That's it for the Swede as he is replaced by Kai Havertz.

Arsenal 2-0 Athletic Bilbao 69'

Arsenal Vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Gunners Lower Their Tempo

With full-time almost approaching, the Gunners have lowered their tempo. They do get involved in some neat intricate play Havertz can’t turn the ball into the net.

Arsenal 2-0 Athletic Bilbao 76'

Arsenal Vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Havertz With The Third

Signed, sealed and delivered! Arsenal have a third and it’s Kai Havertz with the goal. Game and result in the bag!

Arsenal 3-0 Athletic Bilbao 82'

Arsenal Vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Double Change

Arteta makes double change for the final few minutes as Ethan Nwaneri and Mikel Merino replace Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.

Arsenal 3-0 Athletic Bilbao 83'

Arsenal Vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: FT

Saka gets a chance to add a fourth but fluffs his lines but nevetheless, Gunners run rampant in North London with a 3-0 victory. Goals from Viktor Gyokeres, Saka and Kai Havertz earn another Emirates Cup win.

Arsenal 3-0 Athletic Club

Arsenal Vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Penalty Shootout

Zubimendi puts the glossing on the game by scoring the winning penalty as Arsenal win the penalty-shootout against Bilbao.

Penalties - Arsenal 6-5 Athletic Club

