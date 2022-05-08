On Mother's Day, IPL Star Shimron Hetmyer Flies Home To Welcome Birth Of His Child

Rajasthan Royals will miss the services of Shimron Hetmyer for the remainder of the league stage in IPL 2022. The West Indies batter left for Guyana on Sunday for the birth of his first child.

"Shimron Hetmyer has travelled back to Guyana early morning today for the imminent birth of his first child, but he’ll be back soon," Rajasthan Royals shared a video.

The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals are currently third in the IPL 2022 table with 14 points. They have won seven and lost four in 11 outings, and are out one of the favourites to make the playoffs.

The inaugural IPL champions have three matches remaining in the league stage -- Delhi Capitals on May 11, Lucknow Super Giants on May 15 and Chennai Super Kings on May 20.

Shimron Hetmyer is all but certain to miss all three matches. But he is expected to be available for the playoffs, if the team indeed goes through.

"My stuff is still left in the room," the 25-year-old said.

Hetmyer has played some crucial knocks for the team in IPL 2022. His 291 runs have come at an average of 72 and with a strike rate of 214.28. He is the team's finisher.

The first playoff (Qualifier 1) between the top two teams is scheduled for May 24 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The following day, third and fourth-placed teams play in the second playoff (Eliminator) at the same venue.

The third playoff (Qualifier 2), between the losers of Qualifier 1 and the winners of Eliminator will be played on May 27 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The final is scheduled for May 29 at the same venue.