Sunday, May 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

On Mother's Day, IPL Star Shimron Hetmyer Flies Home To Welcome Birth Of His Child

Shimron Hetmyer has left the Rajasthan Royals bubble to fly to Guyana. He is expected back before the IPL 2022 playoffs.

On Mother's Day, IPL Star Shimron Hetmyer Flies Home To Welcome Birth Of His Child
Shimron Hetmyer's 291 runs in IPL 2022 so far have come at an average of 72. His strike rate is 214. Photo: IPL

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 May 2022 3:32 pm

Rajasthan Royals will miss the services of Shimron Hetmyer for the remainder of the league stage in IPL 2022. The West Indies batter left for Guyana on Sunday for the birth of his first child.

"Shimron Hetmyer has travelled back to Guyana early morning today for the imminent birth of his first child, but he’ll be back soon," Rajasthan Royals shared a video.

Meanwhile, Mother's Day is celebrated worldwide today (the second Sunday in May)

Related stories

IPL 2022, Match 52: Rajasthan Royals Beat Punjab Kings To Rise To Third – In Pics

PBKS Vs RR, IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals Beat Punjab Kings By Six Wickets - Highlights

IPL 2022, RR Vs LSG: Shimron Hetmyer, Yuzvendra Chahal Send Rajasthan Royals On Top Of Standings

The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals are currently third in the IPL 2022 table with 14 points. They have won seven and lost four in 11 outings, and are out one of the favourites to make the playoffs.

The inaugural IPL champions have three matches remaining in the league stage -- Delhi Capitals on May 11, Lucknow Super Giants on May 15 and Chennai Super Kings on May 20.

Shimron Hetmyer is all but certain to miss all three matches. But he is expected to be available for the playoffs, if the team indeed goes through.

"My stuff is still left in the room," the 25-year-old said.

Hetmyer has played some crucial knocks for the team in IPL 2022. His 291 runs have come at an average of 72 and with a strike rate of 214.28. He is the team's finisher.

The first playoff (Qualifier 1) between the top two teams is scheduled for May 24 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The following day, third and fourth-placed teams play in the second playoff (Eliminator) at the same venue.

The third playoff (Qualifier 2), between the losers of Qualifier 1 and the winners of Eliminator will be played on May 27 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The final is scheduled for May 29 at the same venue.

Tags

Sports Cricket IPL 2022 Indian Premier League Rajasthan Royals Shimron Hetmyer Mother's Day Childbirth
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read