Mother's Day 2022: From MS Dhoni To Sachin Tendulkar, Why Moms Are Always 'Special'

Mother's love is the purest form of love. Nothing comes close to it. She is the fountain of life itself. To celebrate her unconditional love, the second Sunday in May is observed as Mother's Day. No celebration will be enough to honour a mother's love though. Having said that, every child does his or her bit to acknowledge the sacrifices made by their mothers. (More Sports News)

On the occasion of Mother's Day 2022, here's a look at some of the best wishes shared by Indian sports stars:

In an interview with Outlook in 2020, former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh said that his mother, Shabnam, has given him birth twice -- "first, obviously when I was born and second, when I went through cancer. She never showed any emotion. She was always strong for me, and she really helped me through my journey."

Former Indian cricketer @YUVSTRONG12 pays heartfelt tribute to his mother Shabnam on Mother's Day. The 2011 World Cup winner has been a mama's boy for most parts of his international career. Here's an exclusive video for Outlook from the mother-son duo#MothersDay pic.twitter.com/n0OZA2646E — Outlook Magazine (@Outlookindia) May 10, 2020

His contemporary and former India captain Virat Kohli often talked about his mother, Saroj. Regarded as one of the all-time batting greats, Kohli credited his mother "being my strongest support system". Kohli lost his father before making his India debut.

Happy Mother's Day to all Moms; especially my mom

Thank You for all the love & for being my strongest support system pic.twitter.com/x4ZprPxopt — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 8, 2016

Sachin Tendulkar, arguably the greatest batter and the only one to have a century of international centuries, lovingly addresses his mother Rajni as 'Aai'. On the day of his retirement, Tendulkar had said "for a mother, the most important thing is that her child remains safe and healthy and fit. That was what she was most bothered and worried about. She took care of me for the last 24 years that I have played for India, but even before that, she started praying for me the day I started playing cricket."

.@sachin_rt on Sunday shared a throwback picture with his mother on the occasion of Mother's Day. pic.twitter.com/etcZ6rURqK — 100MB (@100MasterBlastr) May 10, 2021

Mothers are the ones who pray for you no matter how old you get. For them, you are always their child. Blessed to have two mothers in my life who have nurtured and loved me always.



Wishing Aai and Kaku a very Happy #MothersDay, sharing some photos from the past. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/x22BBvDDiC — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 9, 2021

You are AAI to me because, besides everything else you are Always Amazing & Irreplaceable.

Thank you for everything you have done for me. 🙏



Happy #MothersDay Aai. pic.twitter.com/UVQeMMmRjX — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 10, 2020

Indian cricketers sported their mothers' names on their jerseys during the fifth ODI against visiting New Zealand in 2016. At the toss, the then captain MS Dhoni said, "Mother's contribution is as important as a soldier's."

#TeamIndia sporting their mothers' names on the jersey in the 5th and final ODI #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/pWcMAKMchB — BCCI (@BCCI) October 29, 2016

Badminton queen, PV Sindhu once said that she is "very lucky" to have "sportspersons as parents because they understand. They have experienced for so many years what a defeat feels like." Both her parents were former volleyball players. Her father PV Ramana was part of the Indian team that won bronze at the 1986 Asian Games, while her mother Vijaya was a national-level volleyball player.

Mother + Daugther

Always linked. Forever loved

Happy Mother’s Day mom 💞 https://t.co/mK5PhUUKZn — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) May 10, 2020

In 2022, Virender Sehwag shared an interesting story of how Indian fans would invoke his mother's name while he was batting. The former India opener had said, "Even while I was batting, people in their rooms watching the match used to say, 'Sehwag ki maa ka phone aaya, Viru sakka mar de (Sehwag's mother has called, Viru will hit a six)'."

Celebrating Mother's Day, legendary Indian opener @virendersehwag invoked his mother's love to narrate an interesting story. No one can take the place of a mother, her love in unconditional, says Sehwag in this special video for Outlook#mothersday2020 #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/pmjnn3ZzpW — Outlook Magazine (@Outlookindia) May 10, 2020

It's a relatively new idea to celebrate Mother's Day on a particular day in India. But like in every other culture, Indians too have always given special importance to mothers and, the roles they play in the family and in the society. This reality is reinforced by the fact that all the female divinity in the country has a suffix of 'Maa' or 'Mata'. Also, the earth and the country are revered as mothers.

The present-day practice of celebrating Mother's Day on the second Sunday in May started in 1907 in America and is credited to Julia Ward Howe and Anna Jarvis for coming up with the idea. In 1914, Woodrow Wilson, the then President of the United States made it a national holiday.