Akash Gorkha (60kg) went down fighting against Dilshod Abdumurodov of Uzbekistan on day one of the 75th Strandja Memorial Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria on Sunday, February 4. (More Sports News)

In an intense three-round battle to secure a place in the quarter-finals, Akash began the bout aggressively, testing his opponent in the initial minutes. Dilshod showed patience throughout the bout and used counterattacks by capitalizing on Akash’s shortcomings.

The Indian pugilist came with positive intent in the second and third rounds, forcing a few decisions in his favour but it wasn't enough as Dilshod won the bout with a 4-1 split decision.