While India continue to battle England at home in cricket, thousands of miles away, the Indian tennis contingent take on rivals Pakistan in a historic Davis Cup 2024 tie. India are in Pakistan to contest the bout for the first time in six decades, with both teams looking to seal a place in the next round; they have a slender advantage over the hosts ahead of Day 2 of proceedings and will be looking to confirm their place in the next round without delay.

The India women's hockey team will be in action against the Netherlands later on in the evening in the Women's FIH Pro League 2023-24. Meanwhile, footballing action from Europe will feature Liverpool taking on Arsenal in a heavyweight Premier League clash. (IND Vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Blog| Football News)