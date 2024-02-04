Sports

Sports World: Arsenal Defeat Liverpool; IND Beat PAK 3-0 In Davis Cup; AUS Clinch ODI Series Against WI

Furthermore, the India men's national cricket team set England a 399-run target in the second Test, while New Zealand posted 258/2 against South Africa on Day 1 of their red-ball tour. Catch all the highlights of sports world today, here

Outlook Sports Desk
Outlook Sports Desk

February 4, 2024

Arsenal players celebrate their team's victory at the end of their English Premier League football match against Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium in London. AP/Kin Cheung

While India continue to battle England at home in cricket, thousands of miles away, the Indian tennis contingent take on rivals Pakistan in a historic Davis Cup 2024 tie. India are in Pakistan to contest the bout for the first time in six decades, with both teams looking to seal a place in the next round; they have a slender advantage over the hosts ahead of Day 2 of proceedings and will be looking to confirm their place in the next round without delay.

The India women's hockey team will be in action against the Netherlands later on in the evening in the Women's FIH Pro League 2023-24. Meanwhile, footballing action from Europe will feature Liverpool taking on Arsenal in a heavyweight Premier League clash. (IND Vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 BlogFootball News)

EPL: Newcastle Play Out 4-4 Draw Against Luton

Newcastle United's Harvey Barnes marked his triumphant return from injury with a crucial goal, securing a hard-fought draw in an extraordinary eight-goal clash against Luton in a Premier League match on Saturday. The game unfolded with relentless intensity, featuring lead changes and remarkable plays. Sean Longstaff initially propelled the hosts ahead, only for Luton's Gabriel Osho to respond with a dramatic equaliser. The seesaw battle continued with Longstaff regaining Newcastle's lead, but Luton, resilient and determined, clawed back twice before halftime. The rollercoaster continued with Luton taking the lead, only for Barnes to stage a remarkable comeback for the Magpies, capping off a thrilling 4-4 draw.

NZ Vs RSA, 1st Test, Day 1 - Tea

South Africa's young captain Neil Brand opted to bowl first after winning the toss and was successful in taking two early wickets as well. But Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson have played out the second session cautiously. Rachin is unbeaten on 48 runs off 117 balls. Captain Williamson is batting on 52 in 150 balls. Dane Peterson and Tshepo Moreki have bagged a wicket so far.

NZ - 129/2 (53)

AUS Vs WI, 2nd ODI: Toss Update

West Indies have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second ODI match at SCG, Sydney on Sunday.

Teams:

Australia (Playing XI): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies (Playing XI): Alick Athanaze, Justin Greaves, Kjorn Ottley, Shai Hope(w/c), Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Oshane Thomas

Williamson Hits 30th Test Ton!

Kane Williamson has completed his 30th Test century during the first Test match against inexperienced South Africa. With this, he has now surpassed Don Bradman and Virat Kohli's 29 Test centuries. He also joined Matthew Hayden, Shivanarine Chanderpaul and Joe Root's elite club of 30 Test tons. Rachin Ravindra also scored his maiden Test ton and is involved in unbeaten 202-run partnership at the moment.

NZ - 241/2 (81.2)

IndiGo Issues Apology To Asian Para Games Athlete For 'Mistreatment'

IndiGo Airlines issued an apology on Saturday after para-athlete Suvarna Raj accused the airline personnel of 'mistreatment' during a flight. The airlines reiterated their commitment to diversity and promised to handle the situation fast and honestly. "We reiterate our commitment to being an inclusive airline and are committed to resolving this issue quickly. We are in contact with Suvarna Raj and are undertaking a comprehensive inquiry into the situation," the airline stated in a statement. "We remain dedicated to upholding the highest standards of customer experience and apologise for the inconvenience caused to Suvarna Raj," the company said.

NZ Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 1 - Stumps

Opting field first after winning the toss backfired for South Africa as New Zealand dominated the first day of the first Test match of the series and mounted 258 runs with the loss of two wickets. Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra have been involved in an unbeaten 219-run partnership for the third wicket. Williamson smashed the 30th Test ton and Rachin also hit his maiden Test century on the opening day.

NZ - 258/2 (86)

SL Vs AFG, One-Off Test, Day 2 - Lunch

Afghanistan restricted Sri Lanka on 439 runs all out early on day 2 of the only Test match in Colombo's Sinhalese Sports Club. Afghanistan started batting and played 12 overs in the second innings before Lunch break. Afghanistan added 35 runs in 12 overs without any wicket loss but are still trailing by 206 runs.

AFG - 198 & 35/0 (12), SL - 439/10

ISL: Hyderabad FC Staff Facing Salary Issues

Hyderabad FC are one of the reputed sides in the Indian Super League today but their owners and players were left red-faced when some of the staffers and employees raised a banner stating 'salary please' during the game against FC Goa at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium on Saturday. 

Employees unfurl the banner at the stadium. - Photo - X/IFTWC
ISL: Hyderabad FC Staff Raise 'Salary Please' Banner - Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

AUS Vs WI, 2nd ODI - Innings Break

Australia have set a 259-run target for West Indies to win in the second ODI match at Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. After winning the toss, West Indies decided to bowl first and also struck early wickets but a few good innings in the middle and a crucial cameo of 69 runs off 63 balls from Sean Abbott, helped Australia to put a respectable total on the board. West Indies need to win this match to remain alive in the series.

AUS - 258/9 (50)

Sean Abbott - 69 (63), Matthew Short - 41 (55) | Gudakesh Motie: (10-0-28-3)

Davis Cup 2024: India Seal Place In World Group I

The Indian Davis Cup team capped off its historic visit to Pakistan after 60 years by sealing a place in World Group I as Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni handed the side an unassailable 3-0 lead in the play-off tie with their comfortable win in Islamabad on Sunday.

Para Shooting World Cup In Jeopardy After Paralympic Committee Suspension

The hosting of the Para Shooting World Cup in India next month is in jeopardy following the sports ministry's decision to suspend the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) for not holding elections on time, according to the reports from PTI. The Para Shooting World Cup, to be held at the Karni Singh Ranges in New Delhi from March 6-15, is the first-ever mega para shooting competition allotted to India and offers 24 Paris Paralympic quota places.

India A Beat England Lions By 134 Runs, Bag Series 2-0

India A spinners turned the knife into England Lions’ batting line-up to give their side a commanding 134-run victory on the fourth day of the third and final unofficial ‘Test’ in Ahmedabad on Sunday as per reports from PTI. Chasing an improbable 403, the Lions were bundled out for 268 in their second innings as India A bagged the three-match series 2-0.

India Set England 399-run Target To Win 2nd Test

Shubman Gill scored a fine century to help India set a 399-run target for England to win on day three of the second Test in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Gill returned to form, scoring a timely 104 off 147 deliveries. All-rounders Axar Patel (45) and Ravichandran Ashwin (29) pitched in with handy knocks before India were bowled out for 255 in their second innings.

AUS Beat WI In 2nd ODI

After West Indies' thrilling victory in the second Test, normalcy has been somewhat restored from the Australian perspective. The home team have beaten Windies in the first two ODIs to clinch the three-match series 2-0. Chasing a target of 259 in the second game in Sydney, Shai Hope and Co were bowled out for 175 in 43.3 overs. Sean Abbott was the Player of the Match for his all-round performance - a 63-ball 69, three wickets and two catches.

Vinesh Wins Nationals Gold

Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat has clinched the 55kg gold medal in the Senior National Wrestling Championships being organised by the IOA-constituted ad-hoc committee in Jaipur, PTI reports. Vinesh showcased her experience by defeating her opponent from Madhya Pradesh Jyoti 4-0 despite the ace grappler competing in a higher weight category. he 29-year-old Vinesh, representing Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB), had won the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games gold in 50kg category, while her title triumph at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games had come in the 53kg category.

Boxing Update

Akash Gorkha (60kg) went down fighting against Dilshod Abdumurodov of Uzbekistan on day one of the 75th Strandja Memorial Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria. In an intense three-round battle to secure a place in the quarterfinals, Akash began the bout aggressively, testing his opponent in the initial minutes. Dilshod showed patience throughout the bout and used counterattacks by capitalizing on Akash’s shortcomings. The Indian pugilist came with positive intent in the second and third rounds, forcing a few decisions in his favour but it wasn't enough as Dilshod won the bout with a 4-1 split decision.

Premier League Round-Up

It was more bad news for Mauricio Pochettino on Sunday evening as his Chelsea team lost 4-2 to Wolverhampton Wanderers at home, despite taking the lead through Cole Palmer. Wolves hit back through a Matheus Cunha treble, leapfrogging Chelsea in the table to take 10th position.

Elsewhere, Manchester United picked up more momentum by beating West Ham United 3-0. Summer signing Rasmus Hojlund opened the scoring for the Red Devils, with Alejandro Garnacho adding a brace on the other side of the interval.

Arsenal Lead Against Liverpool

The Premier League's blockbuster Sunday tie had pitted Arsenal opposite Liverpool at the Emirates. A frantic start aside, Arsenal are in the lead in this one, nudging ahead through Bukayo Saka, who converted from close range after Kai Havertz failed to beat Alisson one-v-one.

Liverpool Hit Back Before HT!

A dramatic end to the first half sees Liverpool drag themselves level at the Emirates, courtesy of a disastrous own goal by Gabriel Magalhaes. With merely seconds remaining till the break, a searching long ball finds Luis Diaz, whose first touch is poor and allows William Saliba to shuffle in between him and the ball.

Miscommunication between Saliba and goalkeeper David Raya, however, allows Diaz to poke the ball toward goal, and it takes a wicked deflection off Gabriel before sneaking over the line.

Calamity For Liverpool!

What is happening at the Emirates?! Following Arsenal's lead, Liverpool have committed a horrendous mistake to allow Arsenal to retake the advantage. A long ball over the top of the defence proves to be Liverpool's undoing, as Virgil van Dijk and Alisson come together while attempting to clear it and allow Gabriel Martinelli a simple tap into an empty net. 2-1, Arsenal.

All Over For Liverpool! 

The Reds are bound to lose the battle after Leandro Trossard put Arsenal 3-1 up, courtesy of another poor mistake by Alisson. Moments before the goal, meanwhile, Liverpool had lost Ibrahima Konate to a second yellow card. Arsenal will go two points to within Liverpool, who remain at the top of the Premier League table at the time of writing.

