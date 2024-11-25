Sports

Premier League: Liverpool Snatch Win Thanks To Salah

Salah moved onto 10 goals for the league campaign, second behind Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (12), and Liverpool now has 10 victories in 12 league games. It’s a start to the season Slot can only have dreamed about after joining from Feyenoord for the tough job of replacing Jurgen Klopp. Helping Liverpool is the alarming form of defending champion Man City, whose stunning third straight league loss — 4-0 at home to Tottenham on Saturday — was a fifth defeat in a row in all competitions.