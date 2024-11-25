Liverpool's Mohamed Salah leaves the pitch after the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Liverpool in Southampton, England.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores from a penalty kick during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Liverpool in Southampton, England.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Liverpool in Southampton, England.
Southampton's goalkeeper Alex McCarthy saves during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Liverpool in Southampton, England.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, celebrates with Darwin Nunez after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Liverpool in Southampton, England,
Southampton's Mateus Fernandes celebrates after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Liverpool in Southampton, England.
Southampton's Adam Armstrong scores from the penalty kick during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Liverpool in Southampton, England.
Liverpool's Andrew Robertson fouls Southampton's Tyler Dibling, left, inside the penalty box during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Liverpool in Southampton, England.
Liverpool players celebrate after a goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Liverpool in Southampton, England.
Southampton's Ryan Fraser, left, and Liverpool's Conor Bradley fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Liverpool in Southampton, England.