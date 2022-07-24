SL Vs PAK, 2nd Test: Angelo Mathews Joins Elite Club - Stats Highlights

Angelo Mathews became the sixth Sri Lankan and 72nd player overall to complete a century of Test matches after appearing in the second Test match against Pakistan at Galle International Stadium on Sunday (July 24). (Scorecard | Cricket News)

The right-hand batter and right-arm medium-pacer, who made his debut against the same opponents at the same ground on July 4, 2009, took 13 years and 20 days to reach this milestone.

📸 Presentation: Angelo Mathews receives commemorative cap and a special gift before play to mark his 100th Test for 🇱🇰.#AM100 pic.twitter.com/Q14keDxL4A — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 24, 2022

The first player to complete a century of Test matches was England's Colin Cowdrey. Colin Cowdrey, who made his Test debut against Australia at Brisbane in November 1954, played his 100th Test match against the same opponents in Birmingham in July 1968.

Sanath Jayasuriya was the first Sri Lankan player to appear in 100 Test matches. The left-hand batter and slow left-arm spinner played his 100th Test match against Bangladesh at Colombo in September. 2005.

After Sanath Jayasuriya, off-spinner Muthiah Muralitharan, left-arm fast bowler Chaminda Vaas, right-arm batter Mahela Jayawardene and wicket-keeper batter, Kumar Sangakkara joined this elite club for Sri Lanka.

England’s Alastair Cook was the youngest player to complete a century of Test matches. He was 28 years and 353 days old on the opening day of the third Ashes Test against England at Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth on December 13, 2013.

Alastair Cook was also the fastest to reach this landmark. The England batter, who made his debut against India at Nagpur on March 1, 2006, took seven years and 287 days to play 100 Test matches.

West Indian Clive Lloyd’s time of 17 years and 137 days is the longest for the 100 Test matches.

SRI LANKA’S 100-TEST MATCH CLUB

(Player - Span - Tests - 100th Test)

Mahela Jayawardene - 1997 to 2014 - 149 - Vs Bangladesh at Chittagong in January 2009;

Kumar Sangakkara - 2000 to 2015 - 134 - Vs Australia at Colombo in September 2011;

Muthiah Muralitharan - 1992 to 2010 - 132 - Vs Bangladesh at Chittagong in February 2006;

Chaminda Vaas - 1994 to 2009 - 111 - Vs England at Kandy in December 2007;

Sanath Jayasuriya - 1991 to 2007 - 110 - Vs Bangladesh at Colombo in September 2006;

Angelo Mathews - 2009 to 2022 - 100 - Vs Pakistan at Galle in July 2022.