SL Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 1, Live Scores And Updates: Australia Opt To Bat First Against Sri Lanka

Australia are leading the Test series 1-0 having defeated Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the first game.

Prabath Jayasuriya, Kamindu Mendis and Meheesh Theekshana make their Test debuts for Sri Lanka.
Updated: 08 Jul 2022 9:57 am

Australia have opted to bat first in the second Test against Sri Lanka after Pat Cummins won the toss on Friday at Galle International Stadium. Australia are leading the series after winning the first Test by 10 wickets.

Sri Lanka were forced to make several changes after Dhananjaya de Silva, Asitha Fernando and Jeffrey Vandersay ruled out of the second Test following their COVID-19 positive reports. Prabath Jayasuriya, Kamindu Mendis and Meheesh Theekshana make their debuts. Australia remain unchanged.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson.

