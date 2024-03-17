Sports

Six Nations Rugby: Ireland Break Scotland Hearts With Back-To-Back Title - In Pics

Ireland won successive Six Nations by overcoming a bold Scotland, nerves and the late withdrawal of key man Hugo Keenan to prevail 17-13 at Lansdowne Road on Saturday. The Irish appeared to break Scotland’s rugged resistance with 15 minutes to go after its second converted try for 17-6. The tension drained out of the packed stadium. But a brilliant converted try by Scotland’s Huw Jones suddenly brought them within four points with three minutes left. But Ireland wasn’t rattled. It comfortably contained the Scots in their own half and expertly managed the last minutes even with 14 players after replacement flyhalf Harry Byrne was sin-binned. Ireland was stung last weekend when its hopes of first-ever back-to-back Grand Slams was ruined by England winning with a last-gasp drop goal in London. But Ireland still had pole position for the title. Even though the Scots hadn’t beaten Ireland since 2017 or won at Lansdowne Road since 1998, they dominated early but without being clinical.