Six Nations Rugby: Ireland Break Scotland Hearts With Back-To-Back Title - In Pics

Ireland won successive Six Nations by overcoming a bold Scotland, nerves and the late withdrawal of key man Hugo Keenan to prevail 17-13 at Lansdowne Road on Saturday. The Irish appeared to break Scotland’s rugged resistance with 15 minutes to go after its second converted try for 17-6. The tension drained out of the packed stadium. But a brilliant converted try by Scotland’s Huw Jones suddenly brought them within four points with three minutes left. But Ireland wasn’t rattled. It comfortably contained the Scots in their own half and expertly managed the last minutes even with 14 players after replacement flyhalf Harry Byrne was sin-binned. Ireland was stung last weekend when its hopes of first-ever back-to-back Grand Slams was ruined by England winning with a last-gasp drop goal in London. But Ireland still had pole position for the title. Even though the Scots hadn’t beaten Ireland since 2017 or won at Lansdowne Road since 1998, they dominated early but without being clinical.

March 17, 2024
March 17, 2024
       
Six Nations Rugby Union Match Photo: Brian Lawless/PA via AP

Ireland's players celebrate with the Six Nations trophy after winning against Scotland in their rugby union international match at the Aviva stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Ireland are the Six Nations champions.

Six Nations Rugby Union Match Photo: Liam McBurney/PA via AP
Ireland's Bundee Aki celebrates with the trophy after the team won the Six Nations Rugby Union international match against Scotland, at the Aviva stadium, in Dublin, Ireland. Ireland are the Six Nations champions.

Six Nations Rugby Union Match Photo: AP/Peter Morrison
The Irish team celebrate with the Six Nations trophy after defeating Scotland in their rugby union international match at the Aviva stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Ireland are the Six Nations champions.

Six Nations Rugby Union Match Photo: AP/Peter Morrison
Ireland's Caelan Doris gets the ball away as he is tackled by Scotland's Huw Jones during the Six Nations international rugby union match between Ireland and Scotland, at the Aviva stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Ireland won the match and the Six Nations championship.

Six Nations Rugby Union Match Photo: AP/Peter Morrison
Scotland's Grant Gilchrist gathers the ball at a line out during the Six Nations international rugby union match between Ireland and Scotland, at the Aviva stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

Six Nations Rugby Union Match Photo: AP/Peter Morrison
Ireland's Caelan Doris gets the ball away as he is tackled by Scotland's Huw Jones during the Six Nations international rugby union match between Ireland and Scotland, at the Aviva stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

Six Nations Rugby Union Match Photo: AP/Peter Morrison
Ireland's Andrew Porter at bottom, goes over the line to score a try during the Six Nations international rugby union match between Ireland and Scotland, at the Aviva stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

Six Nations Rugby Union Match Photo: AP/Peter Morrison
Ireland's Andrew Porter at bottom, goes over the line to score a try during the Six Nations international rugby union match between Ireland and Scotland, at the Aviva stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

Six Nations Rugby Union Match Photo: AP/Peter Morrison
Scotland's Kyle Steyn, left, is tackled by Ireland's James Lowe during the Six Nations international rugby union match between Ireland and Scotland, at the Aviva stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

Six Nations Rugby Union Match Photo: AP/Peter Morrison
Scotland's Stafford McDowall drives forward during the Six Nations international rugby union match between Ireland and Scotland, at the Aviva stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

