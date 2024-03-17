Six Nations Rugby: Ireland Break Scotland Hearts With Back-To-Back Title - In Pics

Ireland's players celebrate with the Six Nations trophy after winning against Scotland in their rugby union international match at the Aviva stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Ireland are the Six Nations champions.
Ireland's Bundee Aki celebrates with the trophy after the team won the Six Nations Rugby Union international match against Scotland, at the Aviva stadium, in Dublin, Ireland. Ireland are the Six Nations champions.
The Irish team celebrate with the Six Nations trophy after defeating Scotland in their rugby union international match at the Aviva stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Ireland are the Six Nations champions.
Ireland's Caelan Doris gets the ball away as he is tackled by Scotland's Huw Jones during the Six Nations international rugby union match between Ireland and Scotland, at the Aviva stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Ireland won the match and the Six Nations championship.
Scotland's Grant Gilchrist gathers the ball at a line out during the Six Nations international rugby union match between Ireland and Scotland, at the Aviva stadium in Dublin, Ireland.
Ireland's Caelan Doris gets the ball away as he is tackled by Scotland's Huw Jones during the Six Nations international rugby union match between Ireland and Scotland, at the Aviva stadium in Dublin, Ireland.
Ireland's Andrew Porter at bottom, goes over the line to score a try during the Six Nations international rugby union match between Ireland and Scotland, at the Aviva stadium in Dublin, Ireland.
Ireland's Andrew Porter at bottom, goes over the line to score a try during the Six Nations international rugby union match between Ireland and Scotland, at the Aviva stadium in Dublin, Ireland.
Scotland's Kyle Steyn, left, is tackled by Ireland's James Lowe during the Six Nations international rugby union match between Ireland and Scotland, at the Aviva stadium in Dublin, Ireland.
Scotland's Stafford McDowall drives forward during the Six Nations international rugby union match between Ireland and Scotland, at the Aviva stadium in Dublin, Ireland.