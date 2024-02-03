Sports

Six Nations 2024: Ireland Beat France 38-17 To Claim A Famous Win

The Irish began their Six Nations title defence with a 38-17 victory over the hosts, France in Marseille on Friday. Ireland, assured, organized and powerful, scored five tries, all of them converted by flyhalf Jack Crowley, whose polished performance didn’t make the Irish miss retired captain Jonathan Sexton. Crowley kicked six of seven, including a couple of morale-boosters from the sideline. Tries to scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park, lock Tadhg Beirne, new winger Calvin Nash on his tournament debut, hooker Dan Sheehan and his replacement Rónan Kelleher added up to Ireland’s highest score against France in 115 years. France, whose two-year unbeaten run at home was ended only in October by South Africa in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals, was ragged and off the pace. It didn’t appear inspired without absent star Antoine Dupont until after Willemse was sent off in the 32nd minute, but trailed at halftime at home for the first time in six years. Tries by winger Damian Penaud and lock Paul Gabrillagues, in his first test since the 2019 World Cup, closed France to within seven of Ireland with 27 minutes to go. But the Irish snuffed out the French hopes with tries from expert lineout mauls to Sheehan and Kelleher for their first win against France in France since 2018 and control of the title race with three home games still to come.