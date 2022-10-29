Saturday, Oct 29, 2022
Shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy And Chirag Shetty Reach French Open Men's Doubles Final

Earlier the pair of Satwik and Chirag had defeated former world champions and world no.1 pair of Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan in the men's doubles quarterfinals.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have stormed into the final. AP

Updated: 29 Oct 2022 4:37 pm

Commonwealth Games champion Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty registered a commanding straight-game win over Korean pair of Choi Sol Gyu and Kim Won Ho to progress to the men's doubles final of the French Open Super 750 badminton tournament, here on Saturday. (More Badminton News)

 

 

The world number 8 Indian pair dished out an attacking game to outwit the Korean combination 21-18 21-14 in the semifinals that lasted 45 minutes.

The Indian pair, thus, reached its second final of a BWF world tour event in 2022, having won the India Open Super 500 tournament in January earlier this year.

