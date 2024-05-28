Sports

Sherpa Kami Rita Returns from Everest To Home Amid Warm Welcomes

Kami Rita from Nepal climbed the highest peak in the world, Mount Everest, on May 24, Friday for the 30th time. The 54-year-old scaled a total of 8,849 meters which was his second trip to the top of the world in a month. As he returns back home to Kathmandu people welcomed the hero with huge love. Proving the saying that age is just a number, the sherpa has committed that he will continue climbing next year or at least one or two more years.