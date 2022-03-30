Shane Warne State Funeral: Cricket World Says Farewell To Spin Great

Thousands gathered at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Tuesday as the cricket world said its final goodbye to Shane Warne. (More Cricket News)

More than 50,000 people attended the state funeral, including Warne's family members, former teammates and cricket legends like Brian Lara, Wasim Akram and Nasser Hussain. A video tribute from India great Sachin Tendulkar was played during the memorial service.

Warne’s three children — Brooke, Jackson and Summer — who led the funeral service in the morning, were on stage during the memorial.

Musicians Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Chris Martin and Jon Stevens also sent video contributions.

Warne, considered as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, died aged 52 earlier this month from a suspected heart attack while on holiday in Koh Samui, Thailand.

Warne's body arrived at his home city Melbourne from Bangkok in a private jet, almost a week after his shock death due in Thailand. And tributes still continued to pour in.

A private funeral has already been held, attended by dozens of celebrities including ex-England captain Michael Vaughan.

Warne is the second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket with 708 sclps in 145 Test matches for Australia.