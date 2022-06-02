Thursday, Jun 02, 2022
Shakib Al Hasan Named Bangladesh Test Captain After Mominul Haque Steps Down

Mominul Haque, who had taken over the captaincy from Shakib Al Hasan in 2019, relinquished the post on Tuesday to concentrate on his batting.

Shakib Al Hasan Named Bangladesh Test Captain After Mominul Haque Steps Down
Shakib Al Hasan has been appointed as Bangladesh Test captain for the third time. File photo

Updated: 02 Jun 2022 7:00 pm

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been appointed as Bangladesh Test captain days after Mominul Haque left the post vacant. Meanwhile, Litton Das will be Shakib's deputy in the longest format of the game. (More Cricket News)

Mominul, who had taken over the captaincy from Shakib in 2019 when the latter was suspended by ICC for not reporting corrupt approaches, relinquished the post on Tuesday to concentrate on his batting. The former felt that captaincy brings a lot of pressure if one fails to contribute for the team’s cause. The left-handed batsman Mominul is having a poor run in 2022 with just 162 runs across six Test matches at an average of 16.20. 

"Three names were proposed. We had previously decided that we would have a vice-captain along with a new captain. So we have selected Shakib as the new captain and Litton as his deputy. They will carry out the responsibilities until further announcement," BCB president Nazmul Hassan said in a press conference.

Under Mominul Haque, Bangladesh won three Tests, lost 12 and drew two. On the other hand, Shakib Al Hasan has led Bangladesh in 14 Tests and the side won only three of them. However as a player, Shakib has been outstanding in those games with his all-round effort. He scored 918 runs at an average of 35.30 and took 61 wickets.

Shakib has previously captained the national side in Tests for two terms. He was first handed the captaincy in 2009 when Mashrafe Mortaza was injured in West Indies, while his second term came in 2017, replacing Mushfiqur Rahim.

In the past two and a half years, Shakib Al Hasan has played only six Test matches for Bangladesh and this puts clouds of uncertainty over the tenure of his new role. His most recent assignment will be the two-match Test series in West Indies.

"As far as I know, he'll play (in the West Indies). After the series, there is a series against Zimbabwe. He is doubtful for that series. So, it's difficult to say for how long Shakib will remain the captain of the Test team," said Nazmul Hassan.

