San Antonio Spurs Vs Portland Trail Blazers, NBA 2026: Spurs Stifle Trail Blazers In Convincing Home Win - In Pics

San Antonio Spurs utilized a strong defensive second half to pull away from the Portland Trail Blazers, finishing with a 112–101 victory at the Frost Bank Center. After a competitive first two quarters, the Spurs' length in the paint began to stifle Portland’s shooters, limiting their second-chance opportunities. San Antonio’s disciplined ball movement and bench contributions proved to be the difference-maker, neutralizing several scoring bursts from the Blazers' backcourt. See best photos from the match. 

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NBA: San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) tangles with San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
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NBA: Portland Trail Blazers vs San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) drives against Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
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NBA Basketball Game: San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) grabs the rebound ahead of Portland Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday (5) and Deni Avdija (8) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
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NBA Basketball Game: Portland Trail Blazers vs San Antonio Spurs
Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson (00) is fouled by San Antonio Spurs forward Carter Bryant during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
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NBA Basketball: San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers forward Matisse Thybulle (4) goes to the basket against San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
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NBA Basketball: Portland Trail Blazers vs San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
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NBA 2025-26: San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday (5) grabs the ball ahead of San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
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NBA 2025-26: Portland Trail Blazers vs San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet (7) celebrates a basket with teammate Dylan Harper during the first half of their NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
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Basketball: Portland Trail Blazers vs San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) celebrates a basket with teammate Dylan Harper during the first half of their NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
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Basketball: San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) watches play during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
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