San Antonio Spurs Vs Portland Trail Blazers, NBA 2026: Spurs Stifle Trail Blazers In Convincing Home Win - In Pics
San Antonio Spurs utilized a strong defensive second half to pull away from the Portland Trail Blazers, finishing with a 112–101 victory at the Frost Bank Center. After a competitive first two quarters, the Spurs' length in the paint began to stifle Portland’s shooters, limiting their second-chance opportunities. San Antonio’s disciplined ball movement and bench contributions proved to be the difference-maker, neutralizing several scoring bursts from the Blazers' backcourt. See best photos from the match.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE