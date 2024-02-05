SA20, Qualifier 1 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Durban Super Giants Vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape On TV And Online

As for the Durban Super Giants, they won seven of their ten league stage games and finished the phase as the second best team behind Sunrisers Eastern Cape with 32 points. The star player for DSG has been Heinrich Klaasen with his blistering batting throughout the tournament that has kept opposition bowling on their toes. Skipper Keshav Maharaj will look for a positive peformance from his team as they eye a spot in the final of the SA20.