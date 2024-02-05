The SA20 2024 league stage is over and now it has reached it's business end. The Qualifier 1 sees Durban Super Giants (DSG) take on Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) with the winner of this tie sealing a berth in the final. The Qualifier 1 is scheduled to be played on February 6, at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town.
SA20, Qualifier 1 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Durban Super Giants Vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape On TV And Online
Ahead of the Qualifier 1 of the SA20 between Durban Super Giants and Sunrisers Eastern Cape, here are the live streaming, telecast, timing and squad details
As for the Durban Super Giants, they won seven of their ten league stage games and finished the phase as the second best team behind Sunrisers Eastern Cape with 32 points. The star player for DSG has been Heinrich Klaasen with his blistering batting throughout the tournament that has kept opposition bowling on their toes. Skipper Keshav Maharaj will look for a positive peformance from his team as they eye a spot in the final of the SA20.
The Sunrisers Eastern Cape finished at the top of the pile in the league phase and are the reigning champions of the SA20. Aiden Markram's team have some top names in their squad including the likes of Tristan Stubbs and Dawid Malan, who could take the game to the opposition.
Ahead of the Qualifier 1 between Durban Super Giants and Sunrisers Eastern Cape, here are the live streaming, timing and broadcast details:
When will the Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20 Qualifier 1 match be played?
The Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20 Qualifier 1 match will be played on February 6, Tuesday.
What time is the Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20 Qualifier 1 match?
The Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20 Qualifier 1 match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM IST.
Which channel will broadcast the Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20 Qualifier 1 match?
The Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20 Qualifier 1 match will be telecast live on the Sports18 network in India.
Where to live stream the Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20 Qualifier 1 match?
The Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20 Qualifier 1 match can be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape
Aiden Markram, Ottniel Bartman, Dawid Malan, Liam Dawson, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Sisanda Magala, Brydon Carse, Temba Bavuma, Sarel Erwee, Jordan Hermann, Aya Gqamane, Adam Rossington, Tom Abell, Craig Overton, Caleb Seleka, Beyers Swanepoel, Andile Simelane, Simon Harmer.
Durban Super Giants
Quinton de Kock, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Mayers, Naveen-ul-Haq, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Reece Topley, Jon-Jon Smuts, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Keemo Paul, Kyle Abbott (withdrawn, replaced by Tony de Zorzi), Heinrich Klaassen, Wiaan Mulder, Noor Ahmad, Matthew Breeztke, Junior Dala, Bryce Parsons, Jason Smith, Nicholas Pooran, Richard Gleeson, Marcus Stoinis (until February 4, replaced by Ashton Agar)