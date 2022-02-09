SA Vs BAN: South Africa Confirm Schedule For Bangladesh Series

South Africa will host Bangladesh for three Tests and two ODIs in March-April, 2022. Confirming the "finalised dates and venues," the Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday said that matches will be played across four venues from 18 March to 12 April 2022 (More Cricket News)

"SuperSport Park will host two of the ODI matches, with the third taken by the Imperial Wanderers, while the coastal cities of Durban and Gqeberha will take on the Test fixtures.

"The tour is of great significance for the hosts, as both series count for vital points in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League and the ICC World Test Championship," said CSA in a release.

South Africa defeated India in both the Tests ODIs in their last outing. They are currently in New Zealand for a two-match Test series, which starts February 17.

Schedule

March 18: 1st ODI, SuperSport Park, Centurion;

March 20: 2nd ODI, Imperial Wanderers, Johannesburg;

March 23: 3rd ODI, SuperSport Park, Centurion.

March 31 - April 4: 1st Test, Kingsmead, Durban;

April 8 - April 12: 2nd Test, St. George’s Park Cricket Ground, Gqeberha.