SA Vs BAN, Live Cricket Scores, Second Test, Day 1: Angry Bangladesh Aim To Rise And Shine Vs South Africa In Gqeberha

South Africa won the first Test by 220 runs after Bangladesh suffered a sensational batting collapse in Durban. Follow here Day 1 live cricket scores of SA vs BAN at Port Elizabeth.

A ruthless South Africa face Bangladesh in the second Test. Follow live cricket scores of SA vs BAN. Courtesy: Twitter (@OfficialCSA)

Updated: 08 Apr 2022 12:23 pm

The Bangladesh national cricket team not only have to control its mood but bat extremely well in the second and final Test match against South Africa starting at the St George's Park in Port Elizabeth (now renamed Gqeberha) on Friday. In the first Test at Durban, which South Africa won by 220 runs, Bangladesh lost 14 wickets to spin on a surface that should have reminded them of home conditions. Bangladesh have complained about poor umpiring and sledging but they have to do better than 53 all out if they want to prevent a series whitewash. BAN have the batting depth with youngster Mahmudul Hasan Joy becoming the first Bangladesh to score a Test match century in South Africa. Follow here live cricket scores of SA vs BAN.

12:25 PM IST: Good News For BAN

Tamim Iqbal, the veteran Bangladesh opener who missed the Durban Test due to a stomach ailment, is fit to play. BAN surely need all their resources for this match. A draw or a win will be a great way to finish for a Bangladesh team that won a historic ODI series earlier in South Africa. 
 

