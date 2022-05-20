Friday, May 20, 2022
RR Vs CSK: Will MS Dhoni Play Last IPL Match For Chennai Super Kings Today?

Known for secrecy, MS Dhoni has kept IPL fans guessing on his future with Chennai Super Kings.

MS Dhoni is forced to lead Chennai Super Kings again, after their failed attempt with Ravindra Jadeja as captain. Photo: IPL

Updated: 20 May 2022 1:31 pm

Around 7 in the evening today (May 20), cricket-crazy fans will have a definitive answer to one overwhelming question, about a certain MS Dhoni and his tryst with the great Indian Premier League (IPL), and to some extent the Chennai Super Kings.

A true great of the game, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is already 40. But the former India captain is forced to lead Chennai Super Kings again in their title defence, after a brief hiatus -- interspersed with their failed attempt to install Ravindra Jadeja as the skipper. Then, everything is back to square one. There's one Chennai Super Kings, and there is one MS Dhoni.

Now, with Chennai Super Kings playing their final match of the IPL 2022 season, that overwhelming question has already started haunting his most loyal fans and their conduits in various social media platforms and newsrooms. Will it be it? Will this be the last time the great man turns up for a great team?

Well, as Paulo Coelho wrote: "Don't waste your time with explanations, people only hear what they want to hear."

So, what to hear? Maybe, we can all tune in at the toss ahead of the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Then and there, we can hear what we want to hear; for it's sure, MS Dhoni will once again keep everyone guessing.

Also, there's something called "suspension of disbelief". Who's brave enough, sane enough to let go of the Dhoni craze?

Meanwhile, here are some samples to taste and whet your MS Dhoni appetite:

For now, for one T20 match, MS Dhoni will be there to lead Chennai Super Kings. In reality, tonight's match may be his last outing as a competitive player.

But don't just write off Dhoni. He is still fit and hungry. And if CSK fail to find a suitable captain/leader ahead of the IPL 2023, the legend may stick around. Next year, he will be 41 though.

