Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Anuj Rawat Hits 500th Four Of IPL 2022 – Statistical Highlights

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s opener Anuj Rawat smashed the 500th four in the ongoing IPL 2022. The second and final four off right-arm fast bowler Basil Thampi during his 66-run knock against Mumbai Indians at MCA Stadium, Pune on Saturday was the 500th in the 18th game of the competition.

As many as 86 batters hit 504 fours so far with Mumbai Indians’ Ishan Kishan topping the list with 20 fours in four innings. Lucknow Super Giants’ Quinton de Kock took the second spot with 19 fours in four matches. Gujarat Titans’ Shubman Gill is third with17 fours in three games.

As far as teams are concerned, Lucknow Super Giants have hit the most fours in the tournament. Seven LSG players have contributed 60 fours off the 504 fours in IPL 2022. Punjab Kings have hit most fours than any other team with 13 players etching their names on the sheet.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s six players hit 36 fours in three matches which are fewest among 10 teams.

Fours By Each Team In IPL 2022

Team-Matches-Fours-Players-Most Fours

Lucknow Super Giants-4-60-7-Quinton de Kock-19 fours

Chennai Super Kings-4-59-8-Robin Uthappa-13 fours

Mumbai Indians-4-56-9-Ishan Kishan-20 fours

Gujarat Titans-3-54-8-Shubman Gill-17 fours

Punjab Kings-4-52-13-Shikhar Dawan-14 fours

Delhi Capitals-3-51-9-Prithvi Shaw-14 fours

Bangalore Challengers-4-50-10-Dinesh Karthik-11 fours

Kolkata Knight Riders-4-47-10-Shreyas Iyer-10 fours

Rajasthan Royals-3-39-6-Jos Buttler-14 fours

Sunrisers Hyderabad-3-36-6-Rahul Tripathi-10 fours

Total: 18-504-86-Ishan Kishan-20 fours