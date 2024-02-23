Recopa Sudamericana, 1st Leg: Liga De Quito Defeats Fluminense With Late Goal - In Pics

Alex Arce of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Recopa Sudamericana first leg final soccer match against Brazil's Fluminense at Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, Ecuador.
Lima of Brazil's Fluminense, center, reacts after missing an opportunity to score during the Recopa Sudamericana first leg final soccer match against Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria at Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, Ecuador.
Leonel Quinonez of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria, front, and Martinelli of Brazil's Fluminense fall while fighting for a ball during the Recopa Sudamericana first leg final soccer match at Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, Ecuador.
Jose Quintero of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria, left, and Jhon Arias of Brazil's Fluminense battle for the ball during the Recopa Sudamericana first leg final soccer match at Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, Ecuador.
Marlon Santos of Brazil's Fluminense eyes the ball as Alex Arce of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria challenges him during the Recopa Sudamericana first leg final soccer match at Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, Ecuador.
Andre of Brazil's Fluminense, left, and Alex Arce of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria battle for the ball during the Recopa Sudamericana first leg final soccer match at Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, Ecuador.
Andre of Brazil's Fluminense, left, and Gabriel Villamil of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria battle for the ball during the Recopa Sudamericana first leg final soccer match at Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, Ecuador.
Marlon Santos of Brazil's Fluminense, right, and Jose Quintero of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria battle for the ball during the Recopa Sudamericana first leg final soccer match at Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, Ecuador.
Andre of Brazil's Fluminense, right, falls while fighting for a ball with Oscar Zambrano of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria, center, during the Recopa Sudamericana first leg final soccer match at Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, Ecuador.
Jhon Arias of Brazil's Fluminense escapes with he ball from Ricardo Ade of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria during the Recopa Sudamericana first leg final soccer match at Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, Ecuador.