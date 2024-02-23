Sports

Recopa Sudamericana, 1st Leg: Liga De Quito Defeats Fluminense With Late Goal - In Pics

Ecuador’s Liga de Quito beat Brazil’s Fluminense 1-0 on Thursday in the first leg of the Recopa Sudamericana final. Alex Arce scored the only goal two minutes into injury time. The Ecuadorians won the the Copa Sudamericana in 2023, while the Brazilians secured their first-ever Copa Libertadores title. The second leg of the Recopa will take place next Thursday at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Arce’s goal was initially disallowed by the referee, but a video review decision showed he was not offside when he touched the ball to the left corner of veteran goalkeeper Fábio.