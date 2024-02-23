Sports

Recopa Sudamericana, 1st Leg: Liga De Quito Defeats Fluminense With Late Goal - In Pics

Ecuador’s Liga de Quito beat Brazil’s Fluminense 1-0 on Thursday in the first leg of the Recopa Sudamericana final. Alex Arce scored the only goal two minutes into injury time. The Ecuadorians won the the Copa Sudamericana in 2023, while the Brazilians secured their first-ever Copa Libertadores title. The second leg of the Recopa will take place next Thursday at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Arce’s goal was initially disallowed by the referee, but a video review decision showed he was not offside when he touched the ball to the left corner of veteran goalkeeper Fábio.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 23, 2024

Recopa Sudamericana Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa

Alex Arce of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Recopa Sudamericana first leg final soccer match against Brazil's Fluminense at Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, Ecuador.

1/9
Recopa Sudamericana
Recopa Sudamericana Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Lima of Brazil's Fluminense, center, reacts after missing an opportunity to score during the Recopa Sudamericana first leg final soccer match against Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria at Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, Ecuador.

2/9
Recopa Sudamericana
Recopa Sudamericana Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Leonel Quinonez of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria, front, and Martinelli of Brazil's Fluminense fall while fighting for a ball during the Recopa Sudamericana first leg final soccer match at Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, Ecuador.

Advertisement
3/9
Recopa Sudamericana
Recopa Sudamericana Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Jose Quintero of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria, left, and Jhon Arias of Brazil's Fluminense battle for the ball during the Recopa Sudamericana first leg final soccer match at Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, Ecuador.

Advertisement
4/9
Recopa Sudamericana
Recopa Sudamericana Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Marlon Santos of Brazil's Fluminense eyes the ball as Alex Arce of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria challenges him during the Recopa Sudamericana first leg final soccer match at Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, Ecuador.

Advertisement
5/9
Recopa Sudamericana
Recopa Sudamericana Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Andre of Brazil's Fluminense, left, and Alex Arce of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria battle for the ball during the Recopa Sudamericana first leg final soccer match at Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, Ecuador.

Advertisement
6/9
Recopa Sudamericana
Recopa Sudamericana Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Andre of Brazil's Fluminense, left, and Gabriel Villamil of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria battle for the ball during the Recopa Sudamericana first leg final soccer match at Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, Ecuador.

7/9
Recopa Sudamericana
Recopa Sudamericana Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Marlon Santos of Brazil's Fluminense, right, and Jose Quintero of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria battle for the ball during the Recopa Sudamericana first leg final soccer match at Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, Ecuador.

8/9
Recopa Sudamericana
Recopa Sudamericana Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Andre of Brazil's Fluminense, right, falls while fighting for a ball with Oscar Zambrano of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria, center, during the Recopa Sudamericana first leg final soccer match at Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, Ecuador.

9/9
Recopa Sudamericana
Recopa Sudamericana Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Jhon Arias of Brazil's Fluminense escapes with he ball from Ricardo Ade of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria during the Recopa Sudamericana first leg final soccer match at Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, Ecuador.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
Advertisement