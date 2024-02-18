India pacer Mukesh Kumar returned with an impressive match haul of 10 for 50 while Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal too shone bright with the ball to power Bengal to a massive innings and 204 runs win over Bihar in a Ranji Trophy Group B match in Kolkata on Sunday. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

Resuming their second innings at 32 for 1, Bihar crumbled like a pack of cards in front of Mukesh (6/32) and Jaiswal (4/34) to be bundled out for 112.

Mukesh (4/18) and Jaiswal (4/47) had earlier picked up four wickets each to bundle our Bihar for 95 in their first innings.