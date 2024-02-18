Yash Dhull scored his first century of the season before Jonty Sidhu hit an unbeaten ton to help Delhi take a slender 11-run first-innings lead against Odisha in their Ranji Trophy Group D match in New Delhi on Sunday. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

Starting day three at 187 for two, Delhi ended up with 451 all out in response to Odisha's 440 in the first innings.