Sunday, Apr 24, 2022
Rajesh Verma, Member Of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy Winning Squad, Dies At 40

Rajesh Verma, who played only seven first-class matches, suffered a heart attack. He had made his debut in the format in 2002/03 season.

Rajesh Verma played his last domestic game against Saurashtra in 2013. File photo

Updated: 24 Apr 2022 3:46 pm

Former Mumbai player Rajesh Verma, a member of the Ranji Trophy winning squad of 2006-07, died in Mumbai on Sunday, following a heart attack.

Verma, a right-arm medium pacer, was 40.

The news of his demise was confirmed by his former Mumbai team-mate Bhavin Thakkar.  

Though he played only seven first-class matches, Verma was a key member of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy winning squad in 2006-07.

Verma, who made his first-class debut in the 2002/03 season, played his last game against Punjab at the Brabourne stadium in 2008.

In the seven games, he managed to pick 23 wickets, with a lone five-wicket haul and best bowling figures of 5/97.

He also played eleven ‘List-A’ matches from which he bagged 20 wickets.

