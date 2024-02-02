Sports

Qatar vs Uzbekistan, AFC Asian Cup 2023 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Quarter-Finals

Qatar lock horns against Uzbekistan in the quarter-final match of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in Al-Wakrah on Friday. Here are the live streaming, head-to-head records and other details of the QAT vs UZB football knockout match

Outlook Sports Desk
February 2, 2024

Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi : Qatar came from behind to beat Palestine
Another quarter-final of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 sees Qatar face Uzbekistan at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on Saturday. A disappointing FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign for the hosts Qatar would be a distant memory if they make it big at the Asian Cup. (More Football News)

The Maroons have claimed wins in all of their three group games to secure the top spot before beating Palestine in a 2-1 comeback victory in the round of 16.

Head-to-head

These two teams have met 14 times with Uzbekistan claiming nine wins and Qatar winning thrice. These two teams last met in a friendly with Qatar clinching a 3-0 victory in October 2014.

Live Streaming Details Of Qatar vs Uzbekistan, AFC Asian Cup 2023 Quarter-Finals

When will the Qatar vs Uzbekistan, AFC Asian Cup 2023 quarter-finals game be played?

The Qatar vs Uzbekistan quarter-final match will be played on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. The match will kick off at 9 pm IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Qatar vs Uzbekistan, AFC Asian Cup 2023 game live?

The Sports18 TV channel will broadcast the Qatar vs Uzbekistan match live in India.

Where will the Qatar vs Uzbekistan game be live-streamed?

The Qatar vs Uzbekistan match will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

