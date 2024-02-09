Qatar Vs Jordan, AFC Asian Cup 2023, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Final On TV And Online

The reigning champions against the first-time finalists; a gritty tournament run to retain their crown versus a fairytale story looking for the perfect end. The stage is set for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 final, with Qatar, hosts and holders, facing the surprise finalists Jordan in Lusail on February 11 for the decider. (More Football News)
Jordan's run to the final is the stuff of dreams, but it has been built upon years of hard work and progress. Some of that progress was visible in this edition, as the plucky underdogs escaped their group through a third-place finish, beat former winners Iraq in the round-of-16, and reached the semi-finals at the expense of minnows Tajikistan.
It was then, in the penultimate tie, that Jordan recorded their most impressive results so far: a 2-0 win over heavyweights South Korea.
Qatar's run to the final, on the other hand, is a reward of their never-say-die spirit. The reigning champions may have exited the group without a single blemish against their name, but they met more than their match in the knockouts. Yet, the one-time winners pipped every team they met thereon - Palestine, Uzbekistan, and ultimately, IR Iran - to reach their second final in as many tournaments.
On Saturday, in front of their own fans, Qatar will aim to add to their trophy cabinet.
Separated only by the vastness of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Jordan have found each other at the opposite ends of the same football pitch frequently throughout history. The pair have contested 22 ties across all tournaments, with Qatar leading the head-to-head 12 to five. Five matches between them have yielded no winner.
The two have only met twice in AFC Asian Cup, though, with Qatar winning the first tie by two goals to nil and the second ending in a 2-2 draw.
When will the Qatar vs Jordan, AFC Asian Cup 2023 Final take place?
The final tie of the tournament, the Qatar vs Jordan final will take place on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at 8:30 PM IST.
Where will the Qatar vs Jordan, AFC Asian Cup 2023 Final take place?
The game will be conducted inside the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
Which TV channel will broadcast Qatar vs Jordan, AFC Asian Cup 2023 Final live?
The Sports18 TV channel will broadcast the Qatar vs Jordan match live in India.
Where will the Qatar vs Jordan, AFC Asian Cup 2023 Final be live streamed online?
The Qatar vs Jordan match will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.