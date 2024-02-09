Qatar Vs Jordan, AFC Asian Cup 2023, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Final On TV And Online

The reigning champions against the first-time finalists; a gritty tournament run to retain their crown versus a fairytale story looking for the perfect end. The stage is set for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 final, with Qatar, hosts and holders, facing the surprise finalists Jordan in Lusail on February 11 for the decider. (More Football News)

Jordan's run to the final is the stuff of dreams, but it has been built upon years of hard work and progress. Some of that progress was visible in this edition, as the plucky underdogs escaped their group through a third-place finish, beat former winners Iraq in the round-of-16, and reached the semi-finals at the expense of minnows Tajikistan.

It was then, in the penultimate tie, that Jordan recorded their most impressive results so far: a 2-0 win over heavyweights South Korea.