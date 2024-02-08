Sports

AFC Asian Cup Semi-Final: Qatar Stun Iran 3-2 To Advance To The Final

Almoez Ali fired Qatar into the Asian Cup final with a 3-2 win over Iran on Wednesday. The forward struck the decisive goal in the 82nd minute at Al Thumama Stadium to settle a thrilling semifinal. Host and defending champion Qatar will play Jordan in Saturday’s final at Lusail Stadium, where Lionel Messi lifted the World Cup for Argentina in 2022. Ali was the leading scorer when Qatar won the Asian Cup in 2019 but has been overshadowed by strike-partner Akram Afif this time around. Sardar Azmoun fired Iran into the lead with an overhead kick in the fourth minute. Qatar responded with a deflected equalizer from Jassem Gaber in the 17th and Afif scored his fifth goal of the tournament with a brilliant individual effort in the 43rd — cutting into the box and lashing a shot beyond Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.