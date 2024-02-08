Sports

AFC Asian Cup Semi-Final: Qatar Stun Iran 3-2 To Advance To The Final

Almoez Ali fired Qatar into the Asian Cup final with a 3-2 win over Iran on Wednesday. The forward struck the decisive goal in the 82nd minute at Al Thumama Stadium to settle a thrilling semifinal. Host and defending champion Qatar will play Jordan in Saturday’s final at Lusail Stadium, where Lionel Messi lifted the World Cup for Argentina in 2022. Ali was the leading scorer when Qatar won the Asian Cup in 2019 but has been overshadowed by strike-partner Akram Afif this time around. Sardar Azmoun fired Iran into the lead with an overhead kick in the fourth minute. Qatar responded with a deflected equalizer from Jassem Gaber in the 17th and Afif scored his fifth goal of the tournament with a brilliant individual effort in the 43rd — cutting into the box and lashing a shot beyond Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.

AFC Asian Cup Semi-Final: Qatar vs Iran | Photo: AP/Hussein Sayed

Players of Qatar celebrate after winning 3-2 during the Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between Qatar and Iran at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

AFC Asian Cup Semi-Final: Qatar vs Iran | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

Qatar's Almoez Ali, right, celebrates with teammates after winning the match during the Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between Qatar and Iran at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

AFC Asian Cup Semi-Final: Qatar vs Iran | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

Qatar's Almoez Ali, left, is overcome after scoring the third goal for his team during the Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between Qatar and Iran at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar. At right is Qatar's Akram Afif.

AFC Asian Cup Semi-Final: Qatar vs Iran | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Qatar's Almoez Ali, centre left, scores his side's third goal during the Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between Iran and Qatar at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

AFC Asian Cup Semi-Final: Qatar vs Iran | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Iran's Alireza Jahan Bakhsh, centre, scores his side's second goal from a penalty kick during the Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between Iran and Qatar at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

AFC Asian Cup Semi-Final: Qatar vs Iran | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

Players of Iran and Qatar argue during the Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between Qatar and Iran at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

AFC Asian Cup Semi-Final: Qatar vs Iran | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

Qatar's Almoez Ali, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between Qatar and Iran at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

AFC Asian Cup Semi-Final: Qatar vs Iran | Photo: AP/Hussein Sayed

Iran's Mohammad Mohebbi, right, compete for the ball with Qatar's Tarek Salman during the Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between Qatar and Iran at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

AFC Asian Cup Semi-Final: Qatar vs Iran | Photo: AP/Hussein Sayed

Qatar's Akram Afif, left, compete for the ball with Iran's Alireza Jahan Bakhsh during the Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between Qatar and Iran at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

AFC Asian Cup Semi-Final: Qatar vs Iran | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

Qatar's Akram Afif gestures upwards during the Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between Qatar and Iran at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

