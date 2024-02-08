AFC Asian Cup Semi-Final: Qatar Stun Iran 3-2 To Advance To The Final

Players of Qatar celebrate after winning 3-2 during the Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between Qatar and Iran at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
Qatar's Almoez Ali, right, celebrates with teammates after winning the match during the Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between Qatar and Iran at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
Qatar's Almoez Ali, left, is overcome after scoring the third goal for his team during the Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between Qatar and Iran at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar. At right is Qatar's Akram Afif.
Qatar's Almoez Ali, centre left, scores his side's third goal during the Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between Iran and Qatar at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
Iran's Alireza Jahan Bakhsh, centre, scores his side's second goal from a penalty kick during the Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between Iran and Qatar at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
Players of Iran and Qatar argue during the Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between Qatar and Iran at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
Qatar's Almoez Ali, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between Qatar and Iran at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
Iran's Mohammad Mohebbi, right, compete for the ball with Qatar's Tarek Salman during the Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between Qatar and Iran at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
Qatar's Akram Afif, left, compete for the ball with Iran's Alireza Jahan Bakhsh during the Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between Qatar and Iran at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
Qatar's Akram Afif gestures upwards during the Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between Qatar and Iran at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.