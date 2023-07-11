Tuesday, Aug 08, 2023
Praveen Kumar Qualifies For 2024 Paris Paralympics After Bronze In Para Athletics Worlds

Praveen Kumar Qualifies For 2024 Paris Paralympics After Bronze In Para Athletics Worlds

Kumar produced his season-best effort of 2.01m, finishing third behind Lepiato Maciej (2.05m) and Broom-Edwards Jonathan (2.05m).

Kumar had previously won a silver at the Tokyo Paralympics.
Updated: 11 Jul 2023 7:07 pm

Praveen Kumar secured his 2024 Paris Paralympics berth after winning a bronze in the men's high jump T64 event in the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris.

Kumar's medal win is the first for India in the championships.

To win the medal, Kumar produced his season-best effort of 2.01m, finishing third behind Lepiato Maciej (2.05m) of Poland and Broom-Edwards Jonathan (2.05m) of Great Britain.

Kumar had previously won a silver at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Athletes featuring in the top four of the 2023 World Para Athletics Championships in each of the individual medal events directly qualify for the Paralympic Games to be held in Paris next year.

Athletes with a leg deficiency, leg length difference, impaired muscle power or impaired passive range of movement in the legs fall under the T44 classification.

