Georgia players celebrate with fans after a Group F match between Georgia and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (7) Diogo Dalot (5) and Portugal's Ruben Neves (18) walk off the pitch after a Group F match between Georgia and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
Georgia's Georges Mikautadze celebrates after scoring on a penalty kick during a Group F match between Georgia and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
Georgia fans cheer from the stands during a Group F match between Georgia and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.Euro 2024 Soccer
Georgia's goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, top center, makes a save during a Group F match between Georgia and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
Portugal's Antonio Silva, left, clears the ball past Georgia's Giorgi Tsitaishvili during a Group F match between Georgia and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures as he leaves the pitch at half time during a Group F match between Georgia and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
Georgia's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Group F match between Georgia and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, shoots past Georgia's Giorgi Gvelesiani during a Group F match between Georgia and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
Portugal fans cheer from the stands before a Group F match between Georgia and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.