Sports

POR 0-2 GEO, Euro 2024: Georgia Upset Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal To Reach Round Of 16 - In Pics

In one of the biggest upsets in European Championship history, Georgia defeated Portugal 2-0 on Thursday, securing their spot in the last 16 of Euro 2024. Georgia needed a victory to advance and got off to a stunning start with a goal just 93 seconds into the match. Georges Mikautadze intercepted a poor pass and set up Khvicha Kvaratskelia, who scored with a low shot. Antonio Silva's mistakes proved costly for Portugal. He gave away the ball leading to the first goal and then conceded a penalty for the second by tripping Luka Lochoshvili in the penalty area. Georges Mikautadze converted the spot kick, sending it past Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa in the 57th minute. Cristiano Ronaldo, frustrated after feeling he deserved a penalty in the first half, expressed his displeasure by kicking away a water bottle when he was substituted in the 66th minute.