POR 0-2 GEO, Euro 2024: Georgia Upset Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal To Reach Round Of 16 - In Pics

In one of the biggest upsets in European Championship history, Georgia defeated Portugal 2-0 on Thursday, securing their spot in the last 16 of Euro 2024. Georgia needed a victory to advance and got off to a stunning start with a goal just 93 seconds into the match. Georges Mikautadze intercepted a poor pass and set up Khvicha Kvaratskelia, who scored with a low shot. Antonio Silva's mistakes proved costly for Portugal. He gave away the ball leading to the first goal and then conceded a penalty for the second by tripping Luka Lochoshvili in the penalty area. Georges Mikautadze converted the spot kick, sending it past Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa in the 57th minute. Cristiano Ronaldo, frustrated after feeling he deserved a penalty in the first half, expressed his displeasure by kicking away a water bottle when he was substituted in the 66th minute.

Euro 2024 Soccer Georgia Portugal Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Georgia players celebrate with fans after a Group F match between Georgia and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

1/9
Euro 2024 Soccer Portugal Georgia
Euro 2024 Soccer Portugal Georgia Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (7) Diogo Dalot (5) and Portugal's Ruben Neves (18) walk off the pitch after a Group F match between Georgia and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

2/9
Euro 2024 Soccer Georgia vs Portugal
Euro 2024 Soccer Georgia vs Portugal Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Georgia's Georges Mikautadze celebrates after scoring on a penalty kick during a Group F match between Georgia and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

3/9
Euro 2024 Soccer Portugal vs Georgia
Euro 2024 Soccer Portugal vs Georgia Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Georgia fans cheer from the stands during a Group F match between Georgia and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.Euro 2024 Soccer

4/9
Euro 2024 Soccer
Euro 2024 Soccer Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Georgia's goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, top center, makes a save during a Group F match between Georgia and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

5/9
Euro 2024
Euro 2024 Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Portugal's Antonio Silva, left, clears the ball past Georgia's Giorgi Tsitaishvili during a Group F match between Georgia and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

6/9
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures as he leaves the pitch at half time during a Group F match between Georgia and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

7/9
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru

Georgia's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Group F match between Georgia and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

8/9
Portugals Cristiano Ronaldo
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, shoots past Georgia's Giorgi Gvelesiani during a Group F match between Georgia and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

9/9
Georgia vs Portugal
Georgia vs Portugal AP Photo/Martin Meissner

Portugal fans cheer from the stands before a Group F match between Georgia and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

