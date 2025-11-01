Sports

Portland Trail Blazers 109-107 Denver Nuggets, NBA Cup: Grant Hits Last-Ditch Free Throws

Jerami Grant made a pair of free throws with 1.4 seconds left and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied for a 109-107 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday (November 1,2025) in the NBA Cup opener for both teams. Denver led 81-71 going into the fourth quarter. With 27.7 seconds left and the Nuggets in front 107-105, Grant hit a pair of free throws for the Blazers to tie it. After a scramble on the other end, Shaedon Sharpe blocked Aaron Gordon’s jumper and the Nuggets were called for a shot clock violation, giving Portland the ball with three seconds left. A foul was called on Gordon and Grant made the free throws. Nikola Jokic missed a 13-foot jumper as the clock ran out.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
NBA: Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara, center, gives a post game interview after the Blazers NBA Cup basketball win over the Denver Nuggets game in Portland, Ore. | Photo: AP/Ali Gradischer
1/9
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) defends against Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) during the second half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Portland, Ore. | Photo: AP/Ali Gradischer
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
NBA Cup 2025: Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) loses the ball against Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant, left, during the second half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Portland, Ore. | Photo: AP/Ali Gradischer
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
NBA Cup 2025: Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) defends against Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija, left, during the second half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Portland, Ore. | Photo: AP/Ali Gradischer
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
NBA Cup Basketball Game: Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) dunks the ball during the second half of an NBA Cup basketball game against the Denver Nuggets in Portland, Ore. | Photo: AP/Ali Gradischer
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
NBA Cup Basketball Game: Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, left, tries to get around Portland Trail Blazers forward Kris Murray, second from left, during the second half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Portland, Ore. | Photo: AP/Jenny Kane
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
NBA Basketball: Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić (15) tries to get around Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) during the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Portland, Ore. | Photo: AP/Jenny Kane
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
NBA Basketball: Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) goes for a layup during the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore. | Photo: AP/Ali Gradischer
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
NBA Basketball Championship: Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) attempts to steal the ball from Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) during the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Portland, Ore. | Photo; AP/Ali Gradischer
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
NBA Basketball Championship: Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon dribbles upcourt during the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers, in Portland, Ore. | Photo: AP/Ali Gradischer
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs USA Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Smit Patel-Shayan Jahangir Depart Quickly |US 59/2 (11.5)

  2. New Zealand Vs England Highlights, 3rd ODI: BlackCaps Stutter To Two-Wicket Win, Complete Series Whitewash

  3. India Vs South Africa Final, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Five Things You Need To Know

  4. Shreyas Iyer Discharged From Sydney Hospital After Minor Procedure For Spleen Laceration

  5. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India's Road To Final - Match By Match Journey

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  2. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  3. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  5. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dularchand Yadav Killing: Fears Of Return Of Jungle Raj Could Dent Nitish Kumar's 'Sushasan Babu' Image

  2. Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk

  3. Mokama On Edge: Is It Back To Jungle Raj As Political Rivals Clash Ahead Of Bihar Elections 2025

  4. At Least 2,790 Indians Returned From US After Living Illegally, Says Government

  5. Beyond Legacy: Jagriti Thakur’s First Time In Bihar Electoral Fray

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  3. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  4. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  5. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

World News

  1. Mass Killing In Sudan’s Darfur Region Visible From Space

  2. Pakistan, Afghanistan Agree To Resume Peace Talks, Renew Border Ceasefire Efforts

  3. Disney's Cinderella Castle Set On Fire? | Here's the Truth Behind The Viral Reports

  4. Israel Returns 30 Palestinian Bodies To Gaza In Latest Ceasefire Exchange

  5. Mental Health Conditions Rising Sharply Across The US, Impacting Millions Of Workers

Latest Stories

  1. Punjab and Haryana November Weather Forecast: Clear Skies Give Way to Western Disturbance

  2. Two Much Review | How To Be A Formula Feminist

  3. Srikakulam Temple Stampede: Several Feared Dead At Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple In AP

  4. Daily Horoscope For November 1, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Leo, Sagittarius, And Capricorn

  5. Weekly Horoscope For November 2–8, 2025: Promising Financial Gains For Cancer, Virgo & Aquarius, Caution For Aries

  6. Jungle Raj Still Casts A Long Shadow Over Bihar Politics

  7. Shahdara Bar Association Bans Police Entry Into Karkardooma Courts After Misconduct Allegations

  8. Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 1: SS Rajamouli's Film Starring Prabhas Off To A Strong Start