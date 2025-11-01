Portland Trail Blazers 109-107 Denver Nuggets, NBA Cup: Grant Hits Last-Ditch Free Throws
Jerami Grant made a pair of free throws with 1.4 seconds left and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied for a 109-107 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday (November 1,2025) in the NBA Cup opener for both teams. Denver led 81-71 going into the fourth quarter. With 27.7 seconds left and the Nuggets in front 107-105, Grant hit a pair of free throws for the Blazers to tie it. After a scramble on the other end, Shaedon Sharpe blocked Aaron Gordon’s jumper and the Nuggets were called for a shot clock violation, giving Portland the ball with three seconds left. A foul was called on Gordon and Grant made the free throws. Nikola Jokic missed a 13-foot jumper as the clock ran out.
