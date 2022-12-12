Monday, Dec 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Pele's Health Improves But Remains In Hospital

Home Sports

Pele's Health Improves But Remains In Hospital

Brazilian football great Pelé is doing better after having been hospitalized to treat a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19, doctors at the Albert Einstein hospital.

Pele is fighting cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.
Pele is fighting cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy. Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Dec 2022 10:36 pm

Brazilian football great Pelé is doing better after having been hospitalized to treat a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19, doctors at the Albert Einstein hospital said Monday. (More Football News)

Pelé has been in hospital since Nov. 29 and doctors said they still don't know when he will be discharged from hospital.

He is "conscious and has stable vital signs," a statement from the hospital said.

Pelé, a three-time World Cup winner, is also fighting cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

Tags

Sports Pele Brazil National Football Team Football Football News Cancer Chemotherapy COVID-19 Hospitals / Clinics Football: FIFA World Cup
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read