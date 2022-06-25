Paul Pogba’s Elder Brother, Florentin, Joins Indian Super League Side ATK Mohun Bagan For Two Years

Manchester United and Juventus star Paul Pogba’s elder brother Florentin Pogba has signed for Indian Super League side ATK Mohun Bagan, the Kolkata-based club announced on Saturday. Florentin’s last club was Ligue 2 side FC Sochaux-Montbéliard. (More Football News)

“I’m thrilled to have joined ATK Mohun Bagan. It makes me very proud. This is the legacy of the club's jersey. I'm looking forward to the day after that jersey,” Florentin said in a statement released by ATK Mohun Bagan on Saturday. Florentin signed a two-year contract with ATKMB.

“This is a new opportunity for me. It will give me a chance to know the country, new championships and many clubs. I am able to enter the field with a club rich in tradition. It's huge to me,” added the 31-year-old who plays a centre back.

However, unlike Paul Pogba, who plays for France and won the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Florentin and his twin brother Mathias (a forward) represent Guinea internationally. Florentin has so far 30 caps for Guinea since making his international debut in 2010.

Reacting to his elder brother’s move to India, Paul Pogba took to social media to congratulate Florentin and ATK Mohun Bagan. @FLORENTINPOGBAOFFICIAL I WISH YOU ALL THE BEST AT YOUR NEW CLUB @ATKMOHUNBAGANFC,” Paul Pogba wrote on his Instagram story.

Before FC Sochaux-Montbéliard, Florentin played for Ligue 1 side St. Etienne from 2012 to 2018 that included a seaon with Ligue 2 side Sedan on loan. Florentin’s professional career started at Sedan in 2010.

After his long spell with St. Etienne, Florentin went to Turkey with Gençlerbirligi S.K. He then spent a season with Atlanta United in MLS and also won the US Open Cup and Campeones Cup with them. Incidentally, these two were his first major trophies in his professional career.

At Sochaux, Florentin had a year left in his contract.