Paris Paralympics Day 8 In Pics: Kapil Clinches Bronze In Judo; Harvinder-Pooja Finish Fourth In Mixed Team Recurve Open

Kapil Parmar clinched India’s first medal on the eighth day of the Paris Paralympic Games by beating Brazil’s Elielton de Oliveira in the men’s -60kg J1 bronze medal bout. Later on, Simran, accompanied by her guide Abhay Singh, ended fourth in the women’s 100 T12 final. Harvinder Singh and Pooka Jatyan lost to Slovenia in the shoot-off of the recurve mixed team bronze playoff match, while Para powerlifter Ashok finished sixth in the men's 65kg para powerlifting final.