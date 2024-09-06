India's Kapil Parmar, right, celebrates with Brazil's Elielton de Oliveira after winning the Para Judo - Men -60 kg J1 Bronze Medal Contest at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Para Judo player Kapil Parmar poses for photos after winning bronze in 60kg (J1) at Paris Paralympics.
Iran's Morteza Mehrzadselakjani, number 2, attempts to block the ball from Egypt's Zakareia Abdo during the semifinal of the men's sitting volleyball at the North Paris Arena at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.
Natsuki Wada, of Japan, competes in the WS11 Women's Singles Table Tennis Gold Medal Match at the 2024 Paralympics, in Paris, France.
China's Xiaoyan Wen competes at the women's Shot Put F64 final during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Turkey's Merve Nur Eroglu and Sadik Savas, left, Italy's Elisabetta Mijno and Stefano Travisani, middle, and Slovenia's Ziva Lavrinc and Dejan Fabcic, right, listen to the Italian national anthem as they pose with their silver, gold, and bronze medals following the mixed team recurve final, at Invalides, during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Australia's Vanessa Low competes in the women's long jump T63 at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Tatyana McFadden of the U.S., left, celebrates before being disqualified of the women's 400 m. T54 at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France. Next to her are the winner Belgium's Lea Bayekula and silver medalist Switzerland's Manuela Schaer.
Japan's Yuto Sano celebrates after scoring the game winning goal in overtime to win's the Men's Gold Medal Game against Ukraine, during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Argentina players celebrate after winning the semifinal blind football match between Argentina and Brazil at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Great Britain's Daniel Pembroke competes at the men's Javelin Throw F13 final during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Taylor Swanson of the U.S, left, silver medalist, celebrates with Jaleen Roberts of the U.S, right, bronze medalist, after competing at the women's 100m T37 final during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.