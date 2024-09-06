Sports

Paris Paralympics Day 8 In Pics: Kapil Clinches Bronze In Judo; Harvinder-Pooja Finish Fourth In Mixed Team Recurve Open

Kapil Parmar clinched India’s first medal on the eighth day of the Paris Paralympic Games by beating Brazil’s Elielton de Oliveira in the men’s -60kg J1 bronze medal bout. Later on, Simran, accompanied by her guide Abhay Singh, ended fourth in the women’s 100 T12 final. Harvinder Singh and Pooka Jatyan lost to Slovenia in the shoot-off of the recurve mixed team bronze playoff match, while Para powerlifter Ashok finished sixth in the men's 65kg para powerlifting final.

Paris Paralympics 2024: Kapil Parmar, right, celebrates after winning the Para Judo - Men -60 kg J1 Bronze Medal | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

India's Kapil Parmar, right, celebrates with Brazil's Elielton de Oliveira after winning the Para Judo - Men -60 kg J1 Bronze Medal Contest at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

2/12
Paris Paralympics 2024: Para Judo player Kapil Parmar poses for photos after winning bronze
Paris Paralympics 2024: Para Judo player Kapil Parmar poses for photos after winning bronze | Photo: PTI

Para Judo player Kapil Parmar poses for photos after winning bronze in 60kg (J1) at Paris Paralympics.

3/12
Paris Paralympics 2024, Sitting Volleyball: Iran vs Egypt
Paris Paralympics 2024, Sitting Volleyball: Iran vs Egypt | Photo: AP/Kileigh Kane

Iran's Morteza Mehrzadselakjani, number 2, attempts to block the ball from Egypt's Zakareia Abdo during the semifinal of the men's sitting volleyball at the North Paris Arena at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.

4/12
Paris Paralympics 2024 Table Tennis: Natsuki Wada, of Japan, competes in the WS11 Womens Singles Table Tennis Gold Medal Match
Paris Paralympics 2024 Table Tennis: Natsuki Wada, of Japan, competes in the WS11 Women's Singles Table Tennis Gold Medal Match | Photo: AP/Caleb Craig

Natsuki Wada, of Japan, competes in the WS11 Women's Singles Table Tennis Gold Medal Match at the 2024 Paralympics, in Paris, France.

5/12
Paris Paralympics 2024 Shot Put: Chinas Xiaoyan Wen competes at the womens Shot Put F64 final
Paris Paralympics 2024 Shot Put: China's Xiaoyan Wen competes at the women's Shot Put F64 final | Photo: AP/Thomas Padilla

China's Xiaoyan Wen competes at the women's Shot Put F64 final during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

6/12
Paris Paralympics 2024 Archery: Mixed team recurve medalists
Paris Paralympics 2024 Archery: Mixed team recurve medalists | Photo: AP/Aidan Conrad

Turkey's Merve Nur Eroglu and Sadik Savas, left, Italy's Elisabetta Mijno and Stefano Travisani, middle, and Slovenia's Ziva Lavrinc and Dejan Fabcic, right, listen to the Italian national anthem as they pose with their silver, gold, and bronze medals following the mixed team recurve final, at Invalides, during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

7/12
Paris Paralympics 2024, Athletics: Australias Vanessa Low competes in womens long jump T63
Paris Paralympics 2024, Athletics: Australia's Vanessa Low competes in women's long jump T63 | Photo: AP/Thomas Padilla

Australia's Vanessa Low competes in the women's long jump T63 at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

8/12
Paris Paralympics 2024, Athletics: Womens 400 m. T54
Paris Paralympics 2024, Athletics: Women's 400 m. T54 | Photo: AP/Thomas Padilla

Tatyana McFadden of the U.S., left, celebrates before being disqualified of the women's 400 m. T54 at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France. Next to her are the winner Belgium's Lea Bayekula and silver medalist Switzerland's Manuela Schaer.

9/12
Paris Paralympics 2024 Goalball: Japan vs Ukraine Mens Gold Medal match
Paris Paralympics 2024 Goalball: Japan vs Ukraine Men's Gold Medal match | Photo: AP/Leighton Smithwick

Japan's Yuto Sano celebrates after scoring the game winning goal in overtime to win's the Men's Gold Medal Game against Ukraine, during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

10/12
Paris Paralympics 2024 Blind Football: Argentina vs Brazil
Paris Paralympics 2024 Blind Football: Argentina vs Brazil | Photo: AP/Michel Euler

Argentina players celebrate after winning the semifinal blind football match between Argentina and Brazil at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

11/12
Paris Paralympics 2024 Athletics: Great Britains Daniel Pembroke competes in mens Javelin Throw F13 final
Paris Paralympics 2024 Athletics: Great Britain's Daniel Pembroke competes in men's Javelin Throw F13 final | Photo: AP/Thomas Padilla

Great Britain's Daniel Pembroke competes at the men's Javelin Throw F13 final during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

12/12
Paris Paralympics 2024 Athletics: Taylor Swanson of the U.S, left, silver medalist, celebrates with Jaleen Roberts after womens 100m T37 final
Paris Paralympics 2024 Athletics: Taylor Swanson of the U.S, left, silver medalist, celebrates with Jaleen Roberts after women's 100m T37 final | Photo: AP/Thomas Padilla

Taylor Swanson of the U.S, left, silver medalist, celebrates with Jaleen Roberts of the U.S, right, bronze medalist, after competing at the women's 100m T37 final during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

