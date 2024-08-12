Sports

Paris Olympics, Day 16 In Pics: USA Women's Thrilling Basketball Win; Gold For Sifan Hassan

The 16th and final day of Paris Olympics witnessed the United States women's basketball team pip France narrowly in a humdinger to clinch their eighth consecutive Olympic gold medal. Earlier in the day, Sifan Hassan won the women's marathon gold, her third distance medal of the Paris Games. Here is a picture gallery of highlights on Day 16 of the Olympics, captured by AP photographers at Paris 2024.