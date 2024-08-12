The United States team poses for a picture with their gold medals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Denmark players toss Denmark goalkeeper Niklas Landin Jacobsen in the air as they celebrate their victory after the gold medal handball match between Germany and Denmark at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.
Serbia's players get prepared for the men's water polo gold medal match between Serbia and Croatia, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Colombia's Tatiana Renteria Renteria celebrates after defeating Ecuador's Genesis Rosangela Reasco Valdez in their women's freestyle 76kg bronze medal wrestling match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Myriam Sylla of Italy celebrates during a gold medal women's volleyball match between the United States of America and Italy at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Nurul Akmal of Indonesia competes during the women's +81kg weightlifting event at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Sifan Hassan, of the Netherlands, celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the gold medal at the end of the women's marathon competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
United States' Napheesa Collier (11) and Marieme Badiane (22), of France, during a women's gold medal basketball game between the United States and France at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Japan's Yuka Kagami celebrates after defeating Kennedy Alexis Blades, of the United States, in their women's freestyle 76kg final wrestling match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Croatia's Rino Buric attempts to score during the men's water polo gold medal match between Serbia and Croatia, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.
France's Marie Oteiza falls while riding Babouchka de la Bride IFCE during the final riding show of the women's individual in the modern pentathlon at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.
Lisseth Betzaida Ayovi Cabezas of Ecuador reacts during the women's +81kg weightlifting event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.
Jordan Larson of the United States, and Haleigh Washington of the United States, reacts behind the net during a gold medal women's volleyball match between the United States of America and Italy at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Luca Spiegel of Germany crashes during the men's keirin event, at the Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
United States' A'ja Wilson (9) grabs a loose ball in front of Janelle Salaun (13), of France, during a women's gold medal basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Spain's Agustin Casado is in action during the bronze medal handball match between Spain and Slovenia at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.