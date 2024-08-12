Sports

Paris Olympics, Day 16 In Pics: USA Women's Thrilling Basketball Win; Gold For Sifan Hassan

The 16th and final day of Paris Olympics witnessed the United States women's basketball team pip France narrowly in a humdinger to clinch their eighth consecutive Olympic gold medal. Earlier in the day, Sifan Hassan won the women's marathon gold, her third distance medal of the Paris Games. Here is a picture gallery of highlights on Day 16 of the Olympics, captured by AP photographers at Paris 2024.

Paris Olympics Basketball: United States team poses for a picture with their gold medals | Photo: AP/Michael Conroy

The United States team poses for a picture with their gold medals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

2/16
Paris Olympics Handball: Denmark players celebrate their victory after the gold medal match against Germany
Paris Olympics Handball: Denmark players celebrate their victory after the gold medal match against Germany | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga

Denmark players toss Denmark goalkeeper Niklas Landin Jacobsen in the air as they celebrate their victory after the gold medal handball match between Germany and Denmark at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.

3/16
Paris Olympics water polo: Gold medal match between Serbia and Croatia
Paris Olympics water polo: Gold medal match between Serbia and Croatia | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Serbia's players get prepared for the men's water polo gold medal match between Serbia and Croatia, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

4/16
Paris Olympics wrestling: Womens freestyle 76kg bronze medal match
Paris Olympics wrestling: Women's freestyle 76kg bronze medal match | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Colombia's Tatiana Renteria Renteria celebrates after defeating Ecuador's Genesis Rosangela Reasco Valdez in their women's freestyle 76kg bronze medal wrestling match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

5/16
Paris Olympics womens volleyball: Gold medal match between the United States and Italy
Paris Olympics women's volleyball: Gold medal match between the United States and Italy | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Myriam Sylla of Italy celebrates during a gold medal women's volleyball match between the United States of America and Italy at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

6/16
Paris Olympics weightlifting: Nurul Akmal of Indonesia competes during the womens +81kg event
Paris Olympics weightlifting: Nurul Akmal of Indonesia competes during the women's +81kg event | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Nurul Akmal of Indonesia competes during the women's +81kg weightlifting event at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

7/16
Paris Olympics womens marathon: Sifan Hassan, of the Netherlands, celebrates after winning the gold medal
Paris Olympics women's marathon: Sifan Hassan, of the Netherlands, celebrates after winning the gold medal | Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda

Sifan Hassan, of the Netherlands, celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the gold medal at the end of the women's marathon competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

8/16
Paris Olympics womens basketball: Gold medal match between United States and France
Paris Olympics women's basketball: Gold medal match between United States and France | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

United States' Napheesa Collier (11) and Marieme Badiane (22), of France, during a women's gold medal basketball game between the United States and France at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

9/16
Paris Olympics womens freestyle 76kg final wrestling: Japans Yuka Kagami celebrates winning gold
Paris Olympics women's freestyle 76kg final wrestling: Japan's Yuka Kagami celebrates winning gold | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Japan's Yuka Kagami celebrates after defeating Kennedy Alexis Blades, of the United States, in their women's freestyle 76kg final wrestling match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

10/16
Paris Olympics: Mens water polo gold medal match between Serbia and Croatia
Paris Olympics: Men's water polo gold medal match between Serbia and Croatia | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Croatia's Rino Buric attempts to score during the men's water polo gold medal match between Serbia and Croatia, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

11/16
Paris Olympics Modern Pentathlon: Frances Marie Oteiza competing in the womens individual riding show
Paris Olympics Modern Pentathlon: France's Marie Oteiza competing in the women's individual riding show | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

France's Marie Oteiza falls while riding Babouchka de la Bride IFCE during the final riding show of the women's individual in the modern pentathlon at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.

12/16
Paris Olympics weightlifting: Lisseth Betzaida Ayovi Cabezas of Ecuador competes in womens +81kg weightlifting event
Paris Olympics weightlifting: Lisseth Betzaida Ayovi Cabezas of Ecuador competes in women's +81kg weightlifting event | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Lisseth Betzaida Ayovi Cabezas of Ecuador reacts during the women's +81kg weightlifting event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

13/16
Paris 2024: Womens volleyball gold medal match United States vs Italy
Paris 2024: Women's volleyball gold medal match United States vs Italy | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Jordan Larson of the United States, and Haleigh Washington of the United States, reacts behind the net during a gold medal women's volleyball match between the United States of America and Italy at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

14/16
Paris Olympics Cycling: Luca Spiegel of Germany crashes during mens keirin event
Paris Olympics Cycling: Luca Spiegel of Germany crashes during men's keirin event | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Luca Spiegel of Germany crashes during the men's keirin event, at the Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

15/16
Paris 2024 Olympics: Womens basketball final United States vs France
Paris 2024 Olympics: Women's basketball final United States vs France | Photo: AP/Michael Conroy

United States' A'ja Wilson (9) grabs a loose ball in front of Janelle Salaun (13), of France, during a women's gold medal basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

16/16
Paris Olympics: Mens handball bronze medal match between Spain and Slovenia
Paris Olympics: Men's handball bronze medal match between Spain and Slovenia | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila

Spain's Agustin Casado is in action during the bronze medal handball match between Spain and Slovenia at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.

