Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: United States’ Noah Lyles Becomes World’s Fastest Man With 100m Gold - In Pics

United States’ Noah Lyles won the men’s 100m final at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 with a winning time of 9.79 in a photo finish to take home track and field’s marquee sprint event. Kishane Thompson had to settle for silver despite running a 9.79, while Fred Kerley finished third to clinch bronze with a time of 9.81.

Noah Lyles celebrates after winning the men's 100-meters final | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Noah Lyles, of the United States, celebrates after winning the men's 100-meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

2/9
Noah Lyles celebrates after winning gold in the mens 100-meters final
Noah Lyles celebrates after winning gold in the men's 100-meters final | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Noah Lyles, of the United States, celebrates after winning the men's 100-meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

3/9
Noah Lyles screams at a tv camera celebrating after winning the gold medal
Noah Lyles screams at a tv camera celebrating after winning the gold medal | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis

Noah Lyles, of the United States, screams at a tv camera celebrating after winning the gold medal in in the men's 100 meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

4/9
Noah Lyles wins the mens 100-meter final
Noah Lyles wins the men's 100-meter final | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Noah Lyles, of the United States, left, wins the men's 100-meter final ahead of Kishane Thompson, of Jamaica, second from right, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

5/9
Kishane Thompson reacts after crossing the finish line during mens 100 meters final
Kishane Thompson reacts after crossing the finish line during men's 100 meters final | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis

Kishane Thompson, of Jamaica, reacts after crossing the finish line in the men's 100 meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France. Noah Lyles, of the United States, won, and Thompson was second.

6/9
Akani Simbine reacts after crossing the finish line
Akani Simbine reacts after crossing the finish line | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis

Akani Simbine, of South Africa, reacts after crossing the finish line in the men's 100 meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France. Simbine finished in 4th place.

7/9
Athletes compete in the mens 100-meter final
Athletes compete in the men's 100-meter final | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip

Athletes compete in the men's 100-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

8/9
Athletes compete during mens 100-meter final
Athletes compete during men's 100-meter final | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip

Noah Lyles, of the United States, third from bottom, runs across the Olympic rings on his way to winning the men's 100-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

9/9
2024 Paris Olympics Games: mens 100-meters final
2024 Paris Olympics Games: men's 100-meters final | Photo: AP/David Goldman

The crowd wears glowing wristbands as the lights are turned down inside the Stade de France for the start of the men's 100-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 2nd ODI: Jeffrey Vandersay, Charith Asalanka Shine As India Lose By 32 Runs Against Sri Lanka - In Pics
  2. IND Vs SL, 2nd ODI: Vandersay Rips Through India As Sri Lanka Snatch Series Lead
  3. Sri Lanka Tour Of England: Zak Crawley, Dillon Pennington To Miss Test Series
  4. IND Vs SL, 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka Beat India By 32 Runs, Take Unassailable 1-0 Lead In Series
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Highlights: Men In Blue Go Down By 32 Runs As Hosts Take Lead In Series
Football News
  1. Rodgers Lauds Celtic's 'Critical' Start To Title Defence After Kilmarnock Demolition
  2. Celtic 4-0 Kilmarnock: Champions Open Title Defence With Dominant Victory
  3. English Premier League: Iraola Insists Tottenham Target Solanke Out Injured For Bournemouth Despite Exit Speculation
  4. Serie A: Federico Chiesa Told To Find New Club 'As Soon As Possible' By Thiago Motta
  5. English Premier League: Slot Seeking Improvements From Liverpool Squad Despite Pre-Season Success
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic Outclasses Alcaraz On Chatrier To Win First Gold Medal - In Pics
  2. Cristina And Sara Of Spain Claim Bronze In Tennis Women's Doubles At Paris Olympics 2024
  3. Paris Games 2024: Nadal Urges Alcaraz To Treasure Olympic Medal Despite Djokovic Heartbreak
  4. Paris Olympics: Carlos Alcaraz 'Felt The Pressure' In Final Defeat To Novak Djokovic
  5. Paris Olympics: Paolini, Errani Claim Historic Gold With Impressive Comeback Win
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey Player Amit Rohidas Receives One-Match Ban, To Miss IND Vs GER SF
  2. PR Sreejesh Wonders About Final Curtain As Indian Hockey Team Eyes Semifinal Glory At Paris 2024
  3. Hockey India Complain About GB Goalie's 'Video Tablet', Amit Rohidas Red Card At Paris 2024
  4. India Vs Great Britain, Quarter-Final: PR Sreejesh's Incredible Save, Priceless Celebration At Paris Olympics Sends Internet Into Frenzy - Watch
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Dhanraj Pillay Applauds PR Sreejesh, Hopes For India To Win Gold

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE Updates: Flood-Like Situation In Pune, Gujarat; 5 Die In UP Rain-Related Incidents
  2. Article 370 Abrogation: Amarnath Yatra Suspended For A Day From Jammu
  3. Wayanad Landslides: Woman Who Made First Distress Call Dies, Death Toll Nears 400
  4. Nine Kanwariyas Killed, Three Injured By Electrocution In Bihar
  5. Uttarakhand To Implement Uniform Civil Code In November | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Gulshan Devaiah Breaks His Silence On 'Ulajh's Performance At The Box Office: Struggle Is The Salt That Makes Success Taste Good
  2. Allu Arjun, Ram Charan And Chiranjeevi Donate To Kerala CM Relief Fund To Help Victims Of Wayanad Landslides
  3. 'Indian 2' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Kamal Haasan Starrer
  4. Dalljiet Kaur Files FIR Against Nikhil Patel On The Ground Of 'Cruelty'-Report
  5. Did Ayushmann Khurrana Exit Meghna Gulzar’s Film With Kareena Kapoor Khan? Here's What We Know
US News
  1. 10 Things You Should Have To Become A Flight Attendant
  2. Italian Gymnast's Cheese Love Goes Viral After Olympic Success
  3. Hollywood Is Turning Towards An Anti-Aging Supplement. How Helpful It Is?
  4. Joe Rogan’s ‘Burn The Boats’: The Comedy Special Everyone’s Talking About For All The Wrong Reasons
  5. 'Sandwich With A Claw' Is New Yorkers’ Current Favorite Chicken Sandwich. Here’s Where To Find
World News
  1. 98 Killed In Bangladesh, Protesters Call For 'Long March To Dhaka'| Top Points
  2. Ukraine War: Zelenskyy Welcomes New F-16 Fighter Jets To Combat Russia
  3. Venezuela Protests: Mass Arrests Amid Unrest And Disputed Election Results Sparks Concerns
  4. Middle East Tensions: Iran May Attack Israel Today; US And Allies Prepare For 'Multi-Front War'
  5. UK Riots: Hotels Attacked Amid Outrage Over Southport Stabbings, Starmer Calls Out 'Far-Right Thuggery'
Latest Stories
  1. Gulshan Devaiah Breaks His Silence On 'Ulajh's Performance At The Box Office: Struggle Is The Salt That Makes Success Taste Good
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Top 5 Quotes From 'The Fastest Man On The Planet', Noah Lyles
  3. Weather News LIVE Updates: Flood-Like Situation In Pune, Gujarat; 5 Die In UP Rain-Related Incidents
  4. Paris Olympics Day 10 Live Updates: Lakshya Sen Competes For Bronze Medal; Nisha Dahiya Begins Indian Wrestling Campaign
  5. Bangladesh Protests: India Issues Advisory For Nationals After Violent Unrest Kills Nearly 100
  6. Middle East Tensions: Iran May Attack Israel Today; US And Allies Prepare For 'Multi-Front War'
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For August 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs