Paris Olympics 2024: United States’ Noah Lyles Becomes World’s Fastest Man With 100m Gold - In Pics

United States’ Noah Lyles won the men’s 100m final at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 with a winning time of 9.79 in a photo finish to take home track and field’s marquee sprint event. Kishane Thompson had to settle for silver despite running a 9.79, while Fred Kerley finished third to clinch bronze with a time of 9.81.