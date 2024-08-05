Paris Olympics 2024: United States’ Noah Lyles Becomes World’s Fastest Man With 100m Gold - In Pics

Noah Lyles, of the United States, celebrates after winning the men's 100-meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Noah Lyles, of the United States, screams at a tv camera celebrating after winning the gold medal in in the men's 100 meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Noah Lyles, of the United States, left, wins the men's 100-meter final ahead of Kishane Thompson, of Jamaica, second from right, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Kishane Thompson, of Jamaica, reacts after crossing the finish line in the men's 100 meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France. Noah Lyles, of the United States, won, and Thompson was second.
Akani Simbine, of South Africa, reacts after crossing the finish line in the men's 100 meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France. Simbine finished in 4th place.
Athletes compete in the men's 100-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Noah Lyles, of the United States, third from bottom, runs across the Olympic rings on his way to winning the men's 100-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
The crowd wears glowing wristbands as the lights are turned down inside the Stade de France for the start of the men's 100-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.