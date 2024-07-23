Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: LVMH Adds Luxury Flavour To Upcoming Summer Games - In Pics

LVMH, a French luxury goods brand, added some high-quality luxury touch to the Paris Olympic Games 2024. Multiple products from the luxury brand related to the upcoming Paris Olympics were on show on Monday including medals, dresses and the torch for the Games. The Paris Olympics take place from July 26 to August 11.

Monogrammed trunk to protect and display the medals | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

A monogrammed trunk designed to protect and display the Olympic medals created by LVMH's Maison Chaumet for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, is showcased along with other Olympics related items designed by the luxury brand, at the LVMH Pavilion in Paris.

Paris 2024 torch
Paris 2024 torch | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

A trunk designed to hold a Paris 2024 torch is displayed inside the LVMH Pavilion, showcasing creations of the French luxury brand related to the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Dior Bar suits
Dior Bar suits | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Dior Bar suits in the colors of the French flag are displayed inside the LVMH Pavilion, showcasing creations of the luxury brand related to the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Berluti suit for French athletes
Berluti suit for French athletes | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

A Berluti suit designed to be worn by French athletes during the opening is displayed inside the LVMH Pavilion, showcasing creations of the French luxury brand related to the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

LVMH designed Outfits for volunteers
LVMH designed Outfits for volunteers | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Outfits designed by French luxury brand LVMH to be worn by volunteers at Paris 2024 medals ceremonies, are displayed inside the LVMH Pavilion, showcasing LVMH creations related to the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

LVMHs designed Monogrammed trunk to protect and display the medals
LVMH's designed Monogrammed trunk to protect and display the medals | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

A monogrammed trunk designed to protect and display the Olympic medals created by LVMH's's Maison Chaumet for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, is showcased along with other Olympics related items designed by the luxury brand, at the LVMH Pavilion in Paris.

Antoine Arnault of LVMH
Antoine Arnault of LVMH | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Antoine Arnault, of the French luxury group LVMH, speaks to a journalist during an opening event for the LVMH Pavilion, showcasing creations of the luxury brand related to the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

