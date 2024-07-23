Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: LVMH Adds Luxury Flavour To Upcoming Summer Games - In Pics

LVMH, a French luxury goods brand, added some high-quality luxury touch to the Paris Olympic Games 2024. Multiple products from the luxury brand related to the upcoming Paris Olympics were on show on Monday including medals, dresses and the torch for the Games. The Paris Olympics take place from July 26 to August 11.