Paris Olympics 2024: LVMH Adds Luxury Flavour To Upcoming Summer Games - In Pics

A monogrammed trunk designed to protect and display the Olympic medals created by LVMH's Maison Chaumet for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, is showcased along with other Olympics related items designed by the luxury brand, at the LVMH Pavilion in Paris.
A trunk designed to hold a Paris 2024 torch is displayed inside the LVMH Pavilion, showcasing creations of the French luxury brand related to the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
Dior Bar suits in the colors of the French flag are displayed inside the LVMH Pavilion, showcasing creations of the luxury brand related to the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
A Berluti suit designed to be worn by French athletes during the opening is displayed inside the LVMH Pavilion, showcasing creations of the French luxury brand related to the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
Outfits designed by French luxury brand LVMH to be worn by volunteers at Paris 2024 medals ceremonies, are displayed inside the LVMH Pavilion, showcasing LVMH creations related to the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
Antoine Arnault, of the French luxury group LVMH, speaks to a journalist during an opening event for the LVMH Pavilion, showcasing creations of the luxury brand related to the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.