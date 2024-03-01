Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: Games Village Unveiled In Saint-Denis

While the countdown for Paris Olympic Games 2024 continues, the incoming athletes can now catch a glimpse of the place that will serve as their abode for the duration of the marquee quadrennial event. The athletes' village, commonly known as the Olympic Games Village, was officially inaugurated in Paris on Thursday (February 29, 2024). Nearly 15,000 athletes from all over the world will stay in the village for the Paris Olympics and Paralympics. It is situated on the banks of the Seine river between Saint-Denis, Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine and the Ile Saint-Denis, towards the north of the French capital and in the vicinity of the Stade de France. Athletes will descend on the village from July 12 onwards, before the Olympic Games commence on July 26 (and go on till August 11), and the Paralympic Games begin on August 28 (continue till September 8).

March 1, 2024
March 1, 2024
       
Paris Games Olympic Village Inauguration | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

A worker walks in a street of the Olympic village, in Saint-Denis, north of Paris Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. When French President Emmanuel Macron inaugurates the Olympic village he will see a run-down area transformed into an international hub for the Paris Games.

Paris Games Olympic Village Inauguration | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
A living room of the Olympic village is pictured, in Saint-Denis, north of Paris. When French President Emmanuel Macron inaugurates the Olympic village he will see a run-down area transformed into an international hub for the Paris Games.

Paris Games Olympic Village Inauguration | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
A bedroom of the Olympic village is pictured, in Saint-Denis, north of Paris .

Paris Games Olympic Village Inauguration | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
Workers stand among the buildings of the Olympic village, in Saint-Denis, north of Paris.

Paris Games Olympic Village Inauguration | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
A worker walks in a street of the Olympic village, in Saint-Denis, north of Paris.

Paris Games Olympic Village Inauguration | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
A bedroom of the Olympic village is pictured, in Saint-Denis, north of Paris.

Paris Games Olympic Village Inauguration | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
Workers operate in a street of the Olympic village, in Saint-Denis, north of Paris.

Paris Games Olympic Village Inauguration | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
A worker walks in a street of the Olympic village, in Saint-Denis, north of Paris.

Paris Games Olympic Village Inauguration | Photo: Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP
France's President Emmanuel Macron, surrounded by officials, attends the inauguration ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic village in Saint-Denis, north of Paris.

Paris Olympics 2024

