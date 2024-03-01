Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: Games Village Unveiled In Saint-Denis

While the countdown for Paris Olympic Games 2024 continues, the incoming athletes can now catch a glimpse of the place that will serve as their abode for the duration of the marquee quadrennial event. The athletes' village, commonly known as the Olympic Games Village, was officially inaugurated in Paris on Thursday (February 29, 2024). Nearly 15,000 athletes from all over the world will stay in the village for the Paris Olympics and Paralympics. It is situated on the banks of the Seine river between Saint-Denis, Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine and the Ile Saint-Denis, towards the north of the French capital and in the vicinity of the Stade de France. Athletes will descend on the village from July 12 onwards, before the Olympic Games commence on July 26 (and go on till August 11), and the Paralympic Games begin on August 28 (continue till September 8).