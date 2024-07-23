Paris Olympics 2024: France President Emmanuel Macron Seen As Athletes Start Arriving In Games Village - In Pics

French President Emmanuel Macron, center, shares a lunch with French athletes in the Olympic Village, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
IOC President Thomas Bach talks to Palestinian athlete Valerie Rose Tarazi, left, after she signed the Peace Monument at the Olympic Village, head of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Athletes from the Argentinean Olympic team workout in the gym in the Olympic Village, ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
IOC President Thomas Bach tries a virtual relaxation method in a relaxation area at the Olympic Village ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Oleg Verniaiev, an Ukrainian artistic gymnast, takes a photograph of his flag during the inauguration of the Olympic Truce Wall in the Olympic Village at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
IOC President Thomas Bach watches athlete of the Refugee Olympic Team Muna Dahouk signing the Olympic Truce memorial in the Olympic Village at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
U.S. field hockey player Amanda Golini gets her hair styled by Melanie Desrose in the salon in the Olympic Village, ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
IOC President Thomas Bach tours the gym at the Olympic Village ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Members of the Turkey men's artistic gymnastics team talk to IOC President Thomas Bach as he tours the gym at the Olympic Village ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
People walk in front of the canteen in the Olympic Village, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.