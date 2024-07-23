Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: France President Emmanuel Macron Seen As Athletes Start Arriving In Games Village - In Pics

France President Emmanuel Macron was seen at the Games Village ahead of the Paris Olympics even as athletes from various countries started pouring in the iconic French capital. The village has been set up in the suburb of Saint-Denis.Iin the sports world Saint-Denis is the home to the Stade de France where France's national soccer and rugby teams play. The Paris Olympics take place from July 26 to August 11.