Sports

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 12 In Pics: China, US Continue To Dominate

Day 12 of the Paris Olympics was another one filled with thrilling action and a lot of drama. India's Vinesh Phogat who was set to compete in the women's 50kg freestyle wrestling final was disqualified for missing wait. United States got a gold in that event and performed well in other events to retain its top spot on the medals tally. Chinese weightlifter broke the Olympic clean and jerk record to lift 117kg in her final attempt to win gold in the 49kg women's event. Check out the best pictures from the day here