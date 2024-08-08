Sports

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 12 In Pics: China, US Continue To Dominate

Day 12 of the Paris Olympics was another one filled with thrilling action and a lot of drama. India's Vinesh Phogat who was set to compete in the women's 50kg freestyle wrestling final was disqualified for missing wait. United States got a gold in that event and performed well in other events to retain its top spot on the medals tally. Chinese weightlifter broke the Olympic clean and jerk record to lift 117kg in her final attempt to win gold in the 49kg women's event. Check out the best pictures from the day here

Men's Greco-Roman 67kg semifinal wrestling | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Ukraine's Parviz Nasibov celebrates after defeating Azerbaijan's Hasrat Jafarov during their men's Greco-Roman 67kg semifinal wrestling match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

2/20
Womens hockey semifinal match between Argentina and Netherlands
Women's hockey semifinal match between Argentina and Netherlands | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Netherlands' Yibbi Jansen, left, celebrates after scoring her side's third goal during the women's semifinal field hockey match between Argentina and Netherlands at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

3/20
Handball quarterfinal match Germany vs France
Handball quarterfinal match Germany vs France | Photo: AP/ Brian Inganga

Germany's Renars Uscins, right, is challenged by France's Karl Konan during a quarterfinal handball match between Germany and France at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.

4/20
Mexicos Alegna Gonzales competes during marathon race walk relay mixed
Mexico's Alegna Gonzales competes during marathon race walk relay mixed | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin

Mexico's Alegna Gonzales competes during the marathon race walk relay mixed at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

5/20
Handball match between Germany and France
Handball match between Germany and France | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga

France players jump for a block during a quarterfinal handball match between Germany and France at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.

6/20
Mens 3m springboard diving semifinal
Men's 3m springboard diving semifinal | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man

Mexico's Osmar Olvera Ibarra competes in the men's 3m springboard diving semifinal, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

7/20
Mens skateboarding park finals
Men's skateboarding park finals | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Brazil's Augusto Akio celebrates during the men's skateboarding park finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

8/20
Team France competes in artistic swimming
Team France competes in artistic swimming | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man

Team France competes in the team free routine of artistic swimming at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

9/20
Womens 49kg Taekwondo quarterfinal China vs Turkey
Women's 49kg Taekwondo quarterfinal China vs Turkey | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

China's Guo Qing competes with Turkey's Merve Dincel Kavurat in a women's 49kg Taekwondo quarterfinal match during the 2024 Summer Olympics, at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.

10/20
Netherlands Joosje Burg is attended after getting injured during the womens semifinal
Netherlands' Joosje Burg is attended after getting injured during the women's semifinal | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Netherlands' Joosje Burg is attended to as she is helped off the ground after getting injured during the women's semifinal field hockey match between Argentina and Netherlands at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

11/20
Katie Moon of the United Sates, competes during womens pole vault final
Katie Moon of the United Sates, competes during women's pole vault final | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

Katie Moon of the United Sates, competes during the women's pole vault final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

12/20
Azerbaijans Gashim Magomedov reacts after winning mens 58kg Taekwondo semifinal
Azerbaijan's Gashim Magomedov reacts after winning men's 58kg Taekwondo semifinal | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Azerbaijan's Gashim Magomedov reacts after winning the men's 58kg Taekwondo semifinal match against Italy's Vito Dell'Aquila during the 2024 Summer Olympics, at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.

13/20
Matthew Wearn of Australia celebrates after winning the gold medal in ILCA 7 mens dinghy class final race
Matthew Wearn of Australia celebrates after winning the gold medal in ILCA 7 men's dinghy class final race | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin

Matthew Wearn of Australia celebrates after winning the gold medal at the end of the ILCA 7 men's dinghy class final race during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.

14/20
Petra Sicakova, of Czechia, competes in womens javelin throw qualification
Petra Sicakova, of Czechia, competes in women's javelin throw qualification | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

Petra Sicakova, of Czechia, competes during the women's javelin throw qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

15/20
Mutaz Essa Barshim, of Qatar, competes in mens high jump qualification
Mutaz Essa Barshim, of Qatar, competes in men's high jump qualification | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip

Mutaz Essa Barshim, of Qatar, competes in the men's high jump qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

16/20
ILCA 7 mens dinghy class final race
ILCA 7 men's dinghy class final race | Photo: AP/Carolyn Kaster

Jonatan Vadnai of Hungary capsizes as he competes in ILCA 7 men's dinghy class final race during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France. The race was later postponed due to the lack of wind.

17/20
Trinh Van Vinh fails to lift as he competes in mens 61kg weightlifting event
Trinh Van Vinh fails to lift as he competes in men's 61kg weightlifting event | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara

Vietnam's Trinh Van Vinh fails to lift as he competes during the men's 61kg weightlifting event at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

18/20
| Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Players of the two teams compete during the women's semifinal field hockey match between Argentina and Netherlands at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

19/20
| Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa

France players huddle in the foreground during a semifinal men's volleyball match against Italy at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

20/20
Quincy Hall, of the United States, celebrates after winning mens 400-meter final
Quincy Hall, of the United States, celebrates after winning men's 400-meter final | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip

Quincy Hall, of the United States, celebrates after winning the men's 400-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

