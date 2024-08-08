Paris Olympics 2024 Day 12 In Pics: China, US Continue To Dominate

Ukraine's Parviz Nasibov celebrates after defeating Azerbaijan's Hasrat Jafarov during their men's Greco-Roman 67kg semifinal wrestling match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Netherlands' Yibbi Jansen, left, celebrates after scoring her side's third goal during the women's semifinal field hockey match between Argentina and Netherlands at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
Germany's Renars Uscins, right, is challenged by France's Karl Konan during a quarterfinal handball match between Germany and France at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.
Mexico's Alegna Gonzales competes during the marathon race walk relay mixed at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
France players jump for a block during a quarterfinal handball match between Germany and France at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.
Mexico's Osmar Olvera Ibarra competes in the men's 3m springboard diving semifinal, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Brazil's Augusto Akio celebrates during the men's skateboarding park finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Team France competes in the team free routine of artistic swimming at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
China's Guo Qing competes with Turkey's Merve Dincel Kavurat in a women's 49kg Taekwondo quarterfinal match during the 2024 Summer Olympics, at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.
Netherlands' Joosje Burg is attended to as she is helped off the ground after getting injured during the women's semifinal field hockey match between Argentina and Netherlands at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
Katie Moon of the United Sates, competes during the women's pole vault final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Azerbaijan's Gashim Magomedov reacts after winning the men's 58kg Taekwondo semifinal match against Italy's Vito Dell'Aquila during the 2024 Summer Olympics, at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.
Matthew Wearn of Australia celebrates after winning the gold medal at the end of the ILCA 7 men's dinghy class final race during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.
Petra Sicakova, of Czechia, competes during the women's javelin throw qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Mutaz Essa Barshim, of Qatar, competes in the men's high jump qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Jonatan Vadnai of Hungary capsizes as he competes in ILCA 7 men's dinghy class final race during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France. The race was later postponed due to the lack of wind.
Vietnam's Trinh Van Vinh fails to lift as he competes during the men's 61kg weightlifting event at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Players of the two teams compete during the women's semifinal field hockey match between Argentina and Netherlands at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
France players huddle in the foreground during a semifinal men's volleyball match against Italy at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Quincy Hall, of the United States, celebrates after winning the men's 400-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.