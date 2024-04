Sports

Paris Olympics: US Sailor Trains In France Ahead Of Kiteboarding Debut - In Pics

Daniela Moroz, a member of the US Olympic sailing team, is gearing up for the upcoming Paris Games in right earnest. Moroz tested the waters during a kiteboarding training session in Hyeres, southern France, on Tuesday (April 30, 2024). The kiteboarding discipline is making its Olympic debut at Paris 2024, as one of the sailing events to be held in Marseille.