Poland's Dominik Buksak and Szymon Wierzbicki win the men's skiff race during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.
Johanne Schmidt and Andrea Schmidt of Denmark, Saskia Tidey and Freya Black of Britain, and Hannah Wille and Marla Bergmann of Germany fly spinnakers during and women's 49erFX skiff class race at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.
Yannick Lefebvre and Jan Heuninck of Belgium sail to the finish line during a men's 49er skiff class race during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.
Saskia Tidey and Freya Black of Britain, Hannah Wille and Marla Bergmann of Germany, and Zofia Antonina Burska and Sara Tkadlecova of the Czech Republic sail before the start of a women's 49erFX skiff class race during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.
Lithuania's Rytis Jasiunas practices just before competing in a men's windsurfing race during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.
Switzerland's Elia Colombo breaks free from the pack while foiling as he competes in a men's windsurfing race during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.
Israel's Sharon Kantor crosses the finish as she competes in a women's windsurfing race during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.
Sebastien Schneiter and Arno de Planta of Switzerland sail to win a men's 49er skiff class race during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.
Nikolaj Buhl and Daniel Nyborg of Denmark sail to the mark during a men's 49er skiff class race during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.
The men's 49er skiff class sails off of the start during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.