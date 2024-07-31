Sports

Sailing At Paris Olympics: Top Photos From Day 3's Skiff, Windsurfing Races - In Pics

Sailing action continued on Tuesday (July 30) at Paris Olympic Games 2024. In the men's skiff event, Switzerland finished on top in race 7 while Poland stood first in race 8 and Great Britain claimed top honours in race 9. The top 10 boats from each race in the opening series progressed to the medal race. Check out some of the most striking images from Day 3 of the sailing competition in Paris.

Poland's Dominik Buksak and Szymon Wierzbicki | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin

Poland's Dominik Buksak and Szymon Wierzbicki win the men's skiff race during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.

2/10
Womens 49erFX skiff class race at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille
Women's 49erFX skiff class race at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille | Photo: AP/Carolyn Kaster

Johanne Schmidt and Andrea Schmidt of Denmark, Saskia Tidey and Freya Black of Britain, and Hannah Wille and Marla Bergmann of Germany fly spinnakers during and women's 49erFX skiff class race at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.

3/10
Mens 49er skiff class race during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille
Men's 49er skiff class race during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille | Photo: AP/Carolyn Kaster

Yannick Lefebvre and Jan Heuninck of Belgium sail to the finish line during a men's 49er skiff class race during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.

4/10
Womens 49erFX skiff class race during Paris olympics Sailing
Women's 49erFX skiff class race during Paris olympics Sailing | Photo: AP/Carolyn Kaster

Saskia Tidey and Freya Black of Britain, Hannah Wille and Marla Bergmann of Germany, and Zofia Antonina Burska and Sara Tkadlecova of the Czech Republic sail before the start of a women's 49erFX skiff class race during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.

5/10
Lithuanias Rytis Jasiunas
Lithuania's Rytis Jasiunas | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin

Lithuania's Rytis Jasiunas practices just before competing in a men's windsurfing race during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.

6/10
Switzerlands Elia Colombo breaks free from the pack
Switzerland's Elia Colombo breaks free from the pack | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin

Switzerland's Elia Colombo breaks free from the pack while foiling as he competes in a men's windsurfing race during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.

7/10
Israels Sharon Kantor
Israel's Sharon Kantor | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin

Israel's Sharon Kantor crosses the finish as she competes in a women's windsurfing race during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.

8/10
Sebastien Schneiter and Arno de Planta of Switzerland sail to win
Sebastien Schneiter and Arno de Planta of Switzerland sail to win | Photo: AP/Carolyn Kaster

Sebastien Schneiter and Arno de Planta of Switzerland sail to win a men's 49er skiff class race during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.

9/10
Nikolaj Buhl and Daniel Nyborg of Denmark sail to the mark
Nikolaj Buhl and Daniel Nyborg of Denmark sail to the mark | Photo: AP/Carolyn Kaster

Nikolaj Buhl and Daniel Nyborg of Denmark sail to the mark during a men's 49er skiff class race during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.

10/10
Mens 49er skiff class Race
Men's 49er skiff class Race | Photo: AP/Carolyn Kaster

The men's 49er skiff class sails off of the start during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.

