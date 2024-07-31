Sports

Sailing At Paris Olympics: Top Photos From Day 3's Skiff, Windsurfing Races - In Pics

Sailing action continued on Tuesday (July 30) at Paris Olympic Games 2024. In the men's skiff event, Switzerland finished on top in race 7 while Poland stood first in race 8 and Great Britain claimed top honours in race 9. The top 10 boats from each race in the opening series progressed to the medal race. Check out some of the most striking images from Day 3 of the sailing competition in Paris.