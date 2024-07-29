Leon Marchand, of France, competes in the men's 400-meter individual medley final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.
Gold medalist Leon Marchand, center, of France, stands with silver medalist Tomoyuki Matsushita, left, of Japan, and bronze medalist Carson Foster, of the United States, following the men's 400-meter individual medley final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.
LeBron James, right, of the United States, shoots as Filip Petrusev, of Serbia, defends in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.
Kevin Durant, right, of the United States, passes the ball as he heads out of bounds while under pressure from Marko Guduric, of Serbia, in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates his victory over Marton Fucsovics of Hungary during the men's singles tennis competition, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Marton Fucsovics of Hungary serves against Rafael Nadal of Spain during the men's singles tennis competition, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Canada's Samuel Schachter dives to reach the ball during the men's pool E beach volleyball match between Czech Republic and Canada at Eiffel Tower Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Cassandra Lee, of Canada, left, is reflected on a glass scoreboard box as she competes on the balance beam during a women's artistic gymnastics qualification round at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
France's Marie-Antoinette Katoto celebrates scoring her side's opening goal during the women's Group A soccer match between Canada and France at Geoffroy-Guichard stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Etienne, France.
Japan's Koki Kano celebrates with his coach after winning the men's individual Epee final match against France's Yannik Borel at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Kauli Vaast, of France, leaps over a wave during the second round of the 2024 Summer Olympics surfing competition in Teahupo'o, Tahiti.
Leonor Rodriguez, (11) of Spain, celebrates with teammates after Spain defeated China in a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.
Chloe Pelle of France drives for the try line, during the women’s Pool C Rugby Sevens match between France and Brazil at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France.
A fleet of boats from around the world compete in a men's skiff event sailing race on the first day of the 2024 Summer Olympics sailing competition in Marseille, France.
Kimberley Woods of Britain reacts after competing in women's kayak single finals during the canoe slalom at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France. Woods won the bronze medal.