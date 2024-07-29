Sports

Paris Olympic Games 2024, Day 2 In Pics: Leon Marchand Clinches Gold

Leon Marchand carried the comparisons to Michael Phelps and the hopes of a nation on his broad shoulders. The 22-year-old Frenchman handled it all with ease, setting himself up to be one of the biggest stars of the Paris Olympics. Marchand was under world-record pace on the final turn but faded a bit coming home, touching in 4 minutes, 2.95 seconds — an Olympic record, but just shy of his own world mark of 4:02.50. In Basketball, LeBron James and Kevin Durant led Team USA to another victory. Rafael Nadal's win meant he set up a mouth-watering tie against Novak Djokovic.