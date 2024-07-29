Sports

Paris Olympic Games 2024, Day 2 In Pics: Leon Marchand Clinches Gold

Leon Marchand carried the comparisons to Michael Phelps and the hopes of a nation on his broad shoulders. The 22-year-old Frenchman handled it all with ease, setting himself up to be one of the biggest stars of the Paris Olympics. Marchand was under world-record pace on the final turn but faded a bit coming home, touching in 4 minutes, 2.95 seconds — an Olympic record, but just shy of his own world mark of 4:02.50. In Basketball, LeBron James and Kevin Durant led Team USA to another victory. Rafael Nadal's win meant he set up a mouth-watering tie against Novak Djokovic.

| Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Leon Marchand, of France, competes in the men's 400-meter individual medley final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

2/15
Gold medalist Leon Marchand stands with Tomoyuki Matsushita (silver) left, and Carson Foster (bronze)
Gold medalist Leon Marchand stands with Tomoyuki Matsushita (silver) left, and Carson Foster (bronze) | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Gold medalist Leon Marchand, center, of France, stands with silver medalist Tomoyuki Matsushita, left, of Japan, and bronze medalist Carson Foster, of the United States, following the men's 400-meter individual medley final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

3/15
LeBron James shoots as Filip Petrusev defends
LeBron James shoots as Filip Petrusev defends | Photo: AP/Michael Conroy

LeBron James, right, of the United States, shoots as Filip Petrusev, of Serbia, defends in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.

4/15
Kevin Durant of United States passes the ball against Serbia
Kevin Durant of United States passes the ball against Serbia | Photo: AP/Michael Conroy

Kevin Durant, right, of the United States, passes the ball as he heads out of bounds while under pressure from Marko Guduric, of Serbia, in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.

5/15
Rafael Nadal celebrates his victory over Marton Fucsovics
Rafael Nadal celebrates his victory over Marton Fucsovics | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates his victory over Marton Fucsovics of Hungary during the men's singles tennis competition, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

6/15
Marton Fucsovics serves against Rafael Nadal
Marton Fucsovics serves against Rafael Nadal | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Marton Fucsovics of Hungary serves against Rafael Nadal of Spain during the men's singles tennis competition, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

7/15
2024 Paris Olympics: Canada vs Czech Republic beach volleyball
2024 Paris Olympics: Canada vs Czech Republic beach volleyball | Photo: AP/Louise Delmotte

Canada's Samuel Schachter dives to reach the ball during the men's pool E beach volleyball match between Czech Republic and Canada at Eiffel Tower Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

8/15
2024 Paris Olympics: Cassandra Lee competes on the balance beam
2024 Paris Olympics: Cassandra Lee competes on the balance beam | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

Cassandra Lee, of Canada, left, is reflected on a glass scoreboard box as she competes on the balance beam during a women's artistic gymnastics qualification round at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

9/15
2024 Paris Olympics womens soccer: Canada vs France
2024 Paris Olympics women's soccer: Canada vs France | Photo: AP/Silvia Izquierdo

France's Marie-Antoinette Katoto celebrates scoring her side's opening goal during the women's Group A soccer match between Canada and France at Geoffroy-Guichard stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Etienne, France.

10/15
2024 Paris Olympics: Japans Koki Kano celebrates victory
2024 Paris Olympics: Japan's Koki Kano celebrates victory | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Japan's Koki Kano celebrates with his coach after winning the men's individual Epee final match against France's Yannik Borel at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

11/15
2024 Paris Olympics: Kauli Vaast, of France during surfing competition
2024 Paris Olympics: Kauli Vaast, of France during surfing competition | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull

Kauli Vaast, of France, leaps over a wave during the second round of the 2024 Summer Olympics surfing competition in Teahupo'o, Tahiti.

12/15
2024 Paris Olympics womens basketball: Spain vs China
2024 Paris Olympics women's basketball: Spain vs China | Photo: AP/Michael Conroy

Leonor Rodriguez, (11) of Spain, celebrates with teammates after Spain defeated China in a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.

13/15
2024 Paris Olympics Rugby Sevens: France vs Brazil
2024 Paris Olympics Rugby Sevens: France vs Brazil | Photo: AP/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Chloe Pelle of France drives for the try line, during the women’s Pool C Rugby Sevens match between France and Brazil at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France.

14/15
2024 Paris Olympics: sailing competition
2024 Paris Olympics: sailing competition | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin

A fleet of boats from around the world compete in a men's skiff event sailing race on the first day of the 2024 Summer Olympics sailing competition in Marseille, France.

15/15
2024 Paris Olympics womens kayak: Kimberley Woods of Britain
2024 Paris Olympics women's kayak: Kimberley Woods of Britain | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Kimberley Woods of Britain reacts after competing in women's kayak single finals during the canoe slalom at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France. Woods won the bronze medal.

