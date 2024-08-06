Sports

Paris Olympics, Day 10 In Pics: Armand Duplantis Shatters World Record; Viktor Axelsen Retains Title

The 10th day of Paris Olympics saw Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis stamp his authority at the Games, as the 24-year-old pole vaulter cleared 6.25 metres to break the world record for the ninth time, but the first time at the quadrennial multi-sport extravaganza. This was the Swedish athlete's second straight gold at the event he has made his own over the past few years at the world stage. Earlier in the day, the 30-year-old from Denmark defended his men’s singles badminton title by beating Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand for the gold medal. Here is a picture gallery of highlights on Day 10 of the Olympics, captured by AP photographers at Paris 2024.