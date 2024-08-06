Sports

Paris Olympics, Day 10 In Pics: Armand Duplantis Shatters World Record; Viktor Axelsen Retains Title

The 10th day of Paris Olympics saw Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis stamp his authority at the Games, as the 24-year-old pole vaulter cleared 6.25 metres to break the world record for the ninth time, but the first time at the quadrennial multi-sport extravaganza. This was the Swedish athlete's second straight gold at the event he has made his own over the past few years at the world stage. Earlier in the day, the 30-year-old from Denmark defended his men’s singles badminton title by beating Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand for the gold medal. Here is a picture gallery of highlights on Day 10 of the Olympics, captured by AP photographers at Paris 2024.

Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Denmark's Viktor Axelsen and Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara

Medalists, from left, Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn, silver, Denmark's Viktor Axelsen, gold, and Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia, bronze, celebrate on the podium of the men's singles badminton at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

2/24
Armand Duplantis competes in the mens pole vault final
Armand Duplantis competes in the men's pole vault final | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip

Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, competes in the men's pole vault final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

3/24
Viktor Axelsen plays against Kunlavut Vitidsarn
Viktor Axelsen plays against Kunlavut Vitidsarn | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Denmark's Viktor Axelsen plays against Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn during their men's singles badminton gold medal match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

4/24
Athletes compete during bike leg of mixed relay triathlon
Athletes compete during bike leg of mixed relay triathlon | Photo: AP/David Goldman

Athletes compete during the bike leg of mixed relay triathlon at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

5/24
Adina Diaconu plays against Indias Manika Batra
Adina Diaconu plays against India's Manika Batra | Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris

Romania's Adina Diaconu plays against India's Manika Batra during a women's teams round of 16 table tennis match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

6/24
Anicka Newell prepares for the womens pole vault qualification
Anicka Newell prepares for the women's pole vault qualification | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

Anicka Newell, of Canada, prepares for the women's pole vault qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

7/24
| Photo: AP/Carolyn Kaster

From left, Lara Vadlau and Lukas Maehr of Austria, Odyssead Spanakis and Ariadni Spanaki of Greece, Jordi Xammar Hernandez and Nora Brugman Cabot of Spain, Jérémie Mion and Camille Lecointre of France and Lara Vadlau and Lukas Maehr of Austria compete in a 470 mixed dinghy class race during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France. The race was abandoned because of the light wind.

8/24
Chinas Chen Yuxi competes in womens 10m platform diving
China's Chen Yuxi competes in women's 10m platform diving | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man

China's Chen Yuxi competes in the women's 10m platform diving preliminary at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

9/24
USAs McLain Ward during the Equestrian Jumping qualifiers
USA's McLain Ward during the Equestrian Jumping qualifiers | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

USA's McLain Ward, riding Ilex, during the Equestrian Jumping qualifiers, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.

10/24
South Koreas An Se-young celebrates during womens singles badminton gold medal match
South Korea's An Se-young celebrates during women's singles badminton gold medal match | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara

South Korea's An Se-young celebrates after defeating China's He Bingjiao during their women's singles badminton gold medal match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

11/24
Linda Morais and Blessing Oborududu compete in womens freestyle 68kg category
Linda Morais and Blessing Oborududu compete in women's freestyle 68kg category | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Canada's Linda Morais and Nigeria's Blessing Oborududu, right, compete in the round of 16 of the women's freestyle 68kg category, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

12/24
Zhou Yaqin performs womens artistic gymnastics individual balance beam finals
Zhou Yaqin performs women's artistic gymnastics individual balance beam finals | Photo: AP/Morry Gash

Zhou Yaqin, of China, performs on the beam during the women's artistic gymnastics individual balance beam finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

13/24
Marie-Julie Bonnin prepares for the womens pole vault qualification
Marie-Julie Bonnin prepares for the women's pole vault qualification | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Marie-Julie Bonnin, of France, prepares for the women's pole vault qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

14/24
Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles bow to gold medalist Rebeca Andrade
Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles bow to gold medalist Rebeca Andrade | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr

Silver medalist Simone Biles, of the United States, left, and bronze medalist Jordan Chiles, of the United States, right, bow to gold medalist Rebeca Andrade, of Brazil, during the medal ceremony for the women's artistic gymnastics individual floor finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

15/24
Team France during mens team pursuit event
Team France during men's team pursuit event | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Team France's Thomas Boudat, Benjamin Thomas, Thomas Denis, and Valentin Tabellion compete during the men's team pursuit event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

16/24
Joseph Clarke reacts to willing silver in mens kayak cross finals
Joseph Clarke reacts to willing silver in men's kayak cross finals | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Joseph Clarke of Britain reacts to willing silver in the men's kayak cross finals in front of Noah Hegge of Germany during the canoe slalom at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

17/24
Womens quarterfinal field hockey match between China and Australia
Women's quarterfinal field hockey match between China and Australia | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Australia's Amy Lawton reacts as Chinese players celebrate their win in the women's quarterfinal field hockey match between China and Australia at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

18/24
Simone Biles competes during the womens artistic gymnastics individual balance beam finals
Simone Biles competes during the women's artistic gymnastics individual balance beam finals | Photo: AP/Francisco Seco

Simone Biles, of the United States, competes during the women's artistic gymnastics individual balance beam finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

19/24
Swim leg of mixed relay triathlon
Swim leg of mixed relay triathlon | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin

Norway's Vetle Bergsvik Thorn, left, and Mitch Kolkman, of the Netherlands, right, exit the water at the end of the swim leg of mixed relay triathlon at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

20/24
Mens 400-meter hurdles heat
Men's 400-meter hurdles heat | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip

Jaheel Hyde, of Jamaica, competes in a men's 400-meter hurdles heat at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

21/24
Mens soccer semifinal between Spain & Morocco
Men's soccer semifinal between Spain & Morocco | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

Spain's Juanlu Sanchez, center, celebrates scoring his side's second goal during a men's semifinal soccer match between Morocco and Spain at the 2024 Summer Olympics at Marseille Stadium in Marseille, France.

22/24
Womens pole vault qualification
Women's pole vault qualification | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Hanga Klekner, of Hungary, competes during the women's pole vault qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

23/24
Womens 3x3 basketball semifinal game between Germany and Canada
Women's 3x3 basketball semifinal game between Germany and Canada | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Germany's Sonja Greinacher (14) shoots against Canada during a women's 3x3 basketball semifinal game at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

24/24
Japans Matsuri Arai competes in womens 10m platform diving
Japan's Matsuri Arai competes in women's 10m platform diving | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man

Japan's Matsuri Arai competes in the women's 10m platform diving preliminary at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SA20 2025: Dinesh Karthik To Play For Paarl Royals In Third Season
  2. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI Preview: India Batters Must Beat Sri Lanka Spinners To Avoid Series Loss After 27 Years
  3. Former India Cricketer Vinod Kambli Faces Severe Health Condition, Struggles To Walk - Video
  4. Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley To Step Down At End Of Season
  5. Bangladesh Protests: Former Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza's House In Narail Set On Fire
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics, Football Wrap: France Beat Egypt 3-1 To Face Spain In Final Gold Medal Match
  2. Football Transfers: Oriol Romeu Returns To Girona From Barcelona On Season-Long Loan
  3. Fermin Lopez Praises Spain's Comeback Grit As They Reach Paris Olympics 2024 Final
  4. Karim Adeyemi Rejects Exit Rumors, Commits To Borussia Dortmund
  5. Vivianne Miedema 'Followed Her Gut' When Choosing Man City
Tennis News
  1. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
  2. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  3. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
  4. Novak Djokovic Eyes Los Angeles 2028 Olympics After Gold Medal Glory In Paris 2024
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic Outclasses Alcaraz On Chatrier To Win First Gold Medal - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Legend Hassan Sardar Predicts Gold For The Indian Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024
  2. India Vs Great Britain Hockey Quarter-Final, Paris Olympics: Chak De India Actor’s Shocking Connection With Amit Rohidas’ Red Card Revealed
  3. IND Vs GER Hockey Semi-Final, Paris Olympics: Motivated India Look To Script Another Historic Chapter- Preview
  4. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Amul India's Brilliant Tribute To Men's Hockey Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kerala: Padma Shri Awardee Arrested For Financial Fraud In Thrissur
  2. Four Vintage Cars Gutted In Fire At Tent Godowns In South Delhi
  3. 'Sheikh Hasina Requested...': EAM Jaishankar Addresses Parliament On Bangladesh Unrest
  4. Day In Pics: August 06, 2024
  5. 2 Names, 10 Numbers: CBI Arrests 'Dead' Hyderabad Man In Fraud Case After 20-Year-Long Hunt
Entertainment News
  1. Director David Lynch Diagnosed With Emphysema Due To 'Many Years Of Smoking', Fans Offer Support
  2. 'House Of The Dragon' To Conclude With Season 4, Makers Confirm Season 3 To Go On Floors In 2025
  3. Is 'Haseen Dillruba 3' On The Cards? Here's What Taapsee Pannu Has To Say
  4. 'Dream Scenario's Kristoffer Borgli To Cast Zendaya And Robert Pattinson In His Next Romance? Here's What We Know
  5. Shraddha Kapoor Shares First Post Amidst Breakup Rumours With Rahul Mody, Flaunts Her 'Stree 2' Look
US News
  1. US Judge Rules Google Violated Laws To Maintain Search Monopoly
  2. Kamala Harris Is Now Democratic Presidential Nominee, Will Face Off Against Donald Trump This Fall
  3. Viral TikTok Video Exposes Racism At Virginia City's Firehouse Saloon, Sparks Investigation | Controversy Explained
  4. Top 10 Countries With The Highest Indian Population In 2024 | Ranked
  5. Your Plastic Bottle Might Be Raising Your Blood Pressure. Here's What You Can Do
World News
  1. Bangladesh Protests: President Orders Release Of Ex-PM Khaleda Zia Hours After Sheikh Hasina Resigns, Lands Near Delhi
  2. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Over 100 Dead Since Hasina's Exit; Interim Govt Formation Today
  3. New Zealand Helicopter Pilot Shot Dead In Indonesia's Papua Region
  4. Bangladesh In Turmoil: Scenes From The Deadly Protests That Ousted PM Sheikh Hasina
  5. 45 Minutes And A Dramatic Exit: Sheikh Hasina's Last Moments As Bangladesh Prime Minister
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 6, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Khaleda Zia, Former Bangladesh PM, Set To Be Released From Jail After Sheikh Hasina's Exit | All About Her
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israel Braces For 'Imminent' Iran Attack; Rockets Hit US' Army Base In Iraq
  4. Zayed Khan Breaks His Silence About His Father Sanjay Khan's Alleged Affair With Zeenat Aman
  5. Key Role Likely For Muhammad Yunus In New Bangladesh Interim Govt | All About The Nobel Laureate
  6. NCERT Says Allegations Of Textbooks Not Carrying Preamble 'Don't Have Sound Basis'
  7. Paris Olympics Day 11 Live Updates: Kishore Jena, Neeraj Chopra In Men's Javelin Throw Qualification; Vinesh Phogat Beats Yui Susaki
  8. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Over 100 Dead Since Hasina's Exit; Interim Govt Formation Today