Medalists, from left, Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn, silver, Denmark's Viktor Axelsen, gold, and Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia, bronze, celebrate on the podium of the men's singles badminton at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, competes in the men's pole vault final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Denmark's Viktor Axelsen plays against Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn during their men's singles badminton gold medal match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Athletes compete during the bike leg of mixed relay triathlon at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Romania's Adina Diaconu plays against India's Manika Batra during a women's teams round of 16 table tennis match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Anicka Newell, of Canada, prepares for the women's pole vault qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
From left, Lara Vadlau and Lukas Maehr of Austria, Odyssead Spanakis and Ariadni Spanaki of Greece, Jordi Xammar Hernandez and Nora Brugman Cabot of Spain, Jérémie Mion and Camille Lecointre of France and Lara Vadlau and Lukas Maehr of Austria compete in a 470 mixed dinghy class race during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France. The race was abandoned because of the light wind.
China's Chen Yuxi competes in the women's 10m platform diving preliminary at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
USA's McLain Ward, riding Ilex, during the Equestrian Jumping qualifiers, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.
South Korea's An Se-young celebrates after defeating China's He Bingjiao during their women's singles badminton gold medal match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Canada's Linda Morais and Nigeria's Blessing Oborududu, right, compete in the round of 16 of the women's freestyle 68kg category, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Zhou Yaqin, of China, performs on the beam during the women's artistic gymnastics individual balance beam finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Marie-Julie Bonnin, of France, prepares for the women's pole vault qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Silver medalist Simone Biles, of the United States, left, and bronze medalist Jordan Chiles, of the United States, right, bow to gold medalist Rebeca Andrade, of Brazil, during the medal ceremony for the women's artistic gymnastics individual floor finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Team France's Thomas Boudat, Benjamin Thomas, Thomas Denis, and Valentin Tabellion compete during the men's team pursuit event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Joseph Clarke of Britain reacts to willing silver in the men's kayak cross finals in front of Noah Hegge of Germany during the canoe slalom at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
Australia's Amy Lawton reacts as Chinese players celebrate their win in the women's quarterfinal field hockey match between China and Australia at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
Simone Biles, of the United States, competes during the women's artistic gymnastics individual balance beam finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Norway's Vetle Bergsvik Thorn, left, and Mitch Kolkman, of the Netherlands, right, exit the water at the end of the swim leg of mixed relay triathlon at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Jaheel Hyde, of Jamaica, competes in a men's 400-meter hurdles heat at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Spain's Juanlu Sanchez, center, celebrates scoring his side's second goal during a men's semifinal soccer match between Morocco and Spain at the 2024 Summer Olympics at Marseille Stadium in Marseille, France.
Hanga Klekner, of Hungary, competes during the women's pole vault qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Germany's Sonja Greinacher (14) shoots against Canada during a women's 3x3 basketball semifinal game at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Japan's Matsuri Arai competes in the women's 10m platform diving preliminary at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.