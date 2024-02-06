Pakistan Vs Australia, ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final

Three-time champions Australia and Pakistan will face-off in this enticing second semi-final of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup on February 8th, Thursday at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. (More Cricket News)
Pakistan are unbeaten in this tournament so far, winning all of their group stage games against Afghanistan, Nepal and New Zealand. During the Super Six stages, the Saad Baig-led side defeated Ireland and Bangladesh to seal a spot in the semis. In their tie against Bangladesh particularly, the Boys in Green defeated their Asian counterparts by five runs in what was a nail biter.
As for the Aussies, they topped their group with three wins out of three and defeated the likes of Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Namibia. In the Super Six stages, Australia beat rivals England via DLS method by 110 runs and sealed a spot in the semis thanks to their no result against West Indies.
When and where will the Pakistan vs Australia, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024, Semi-Final match take place?
Pakistan take on Australia in the ongoing U-19 World Cup semi-final on February 8, 2024, Thursday, at 1:30 PM IST, at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.
How to watch the Pakistan vs Australia, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024, Semi-Final match live on TV and online?
All ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 matches will be aired live on the Star Sports Network. The matches will also be available for online streaming on Disney+Hotstar.
Pakistan: Saad Baig (c), Ali Asfand, Ali Raza, Amir Hassan, Ahmad Hassan, Arfat Minhas, Azan Awais, Haroon Arshad, Khubaib Khalil, Mohammad Zeeshan, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Muhammad Riazullah and Ubaid Shah
Australia: Lachlan Aitken, Harkirat Bajwa, Charlie Anderson, Mahli Beardman, Tom Campbell, Harry Dixon, Ryan Hicks, Sam Konstas, Rafael MacMillan, Aidan O’Connor, Harjas Singh, Tom Straker, Callum Vidler, Corey Wasley, and Hugh Weibgen