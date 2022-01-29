Saturday, Jan 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Pakistan Super League 2022: Shoaib Malik Leads Peshawar Zalmi To Big Win Vs Quetta Gladiators

Chasing Quetta Gladiators' 190 for 4, Shoaib Malik led Peshawar Zalmi with an unbeaten 48 off 32 balls to romp home in 19.4 overs.

Pakistan Super League 2022: Shoaib Malik Leads Peshawar Zalmi To Big Win Vs Quetta Gladiators
Shoaib Malik was the stand-in-skipper for Peshawar Zalmi in their PSL 2022 tie vs Quetta Gladiators. - Twitter (@PeshawarZalmi)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jan 2022 11:39 am

Experienced Shoaib Malik anchored Peshawar Zalmi to a five-wicket victory over Quetta Gladiators in a high-scoring opening game to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 for both teams. (More Cricket News)

Malik led Peshawar from the front with an unbeaten 48 off 32 balls to lead a strong run-chase of 191-5 in 19.4 overs as regular skipper Wahab Riaz had to remain in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Left-handed Hussain Talat, traded to Peshawar this year from Islamabad United, top-scored with 52 off 29 deliveries and his partnership of 81 with stand-in skipper Malik in the middle-overs formed the nucleus of Peshawar's chase.

Related stories

Live Streaming Of PSL 2022: Fixtures, Squads And Telecast Details Of Pakistan Super League

Pakistan Super League 2022: Shahid Afridi And His Last Cricketing Wish

Pakistan Super League 2022: Kamran Akmal Pulls Out After Relegation To Silver Category

Earlier, after being put in to bat, 20-year-old Englishman Will Smeed made a stunning PSL debut with a blistering knock of 97 off 62 balls in Quetta's formidable total of 190-4.

Smeed and Ahsan Ali, who made 73, benefited from sloppy Peshawar fielding and put on 155 runs for the opening wicket stand. Smeed was dropped on 37 at the short third man while substitute fielder Imam-ul-Haq grassed an easy catch at deep mid-wicket soon after Ahsan had completed his half-century.

“I am lucky to be out there and I am happy that I have made the most of this opportunity,” Smeed said. “It is a wonderful chance for me to improve my game against the slower bowlers in conditions that are quite different than from where I come. I'll take a lot of confidence from this knock going forward.” 

Leg-spinner Usman Qadir (2-20) claimed both his wickets in the space of four balls when Ahsan was caught on the edge of the boundary by West Indian Sherfane Rutherford and Ben Duckett top-edged a reverse sweep in the 16th over.

Fast bowler Sameen Gul (2-41) also picked up the wickets of Iftikhar Ahmed (8) and denied Smeed his maiden T20 hundred off the last ball as the youngster holed out at deep mid-wicket while going for his century. But Smeed showed his powerful hitting -- especially on the on-side -- by clobbering 11 fours and four sixes.

Australian James Faulkner (1-40) brought Quetta back in the game when he had Talat caught in the deep in the 17th over which left Peshawar needing 32 off the last three overs. But Malik settled the game when he smashed two sixes and a four in Faulkner's next over as Peshawar started its campaign with a commanding victory. 

Tags

Sports PSL 2022 Pakistan Super League 2022 Shoaib Malik Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Wahab Riaz COVID-19 Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators Cricket Pakistan Cricket Board
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

What Is MS Dhoni’s Advice To Bhutan All-Rounder Ranjung Mikyo Dorji - Watch Video

What Is MS Dhoni’s Advice To Bhutan All-Rounder Ranjung Mikyo Dorji - Watch Video

2022 Asian Games: Legendary Viswanathan Anand To Mentor Indian Players Ahead Of Mega Event 

BCCI’s Emphasis On IPL Over Ranji Trophy Will Harm Indian Cricket In The Long Run 

ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2022: Aaradhya Yadav Replaces Vasu Vats In India Squad

ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2022: Teague Wylie, Corey Miller Power Australia To Semis Past Pakistan

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

AISA, AISF and NSUI activists during Bihar bandh protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam, in Patna.

Bihar Bandh: Protests Over Incorrect Railway Exam Results

NCC cadets perform during the Prime Minister's NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

NCC Cadets Perform During Prime Minister's NCC Rally In Delhi

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, left, poses with top local official Marko Carevic during a ceremony in the municipal building in Budva, Montenegro. Djokovic arrived to receive a plaque declaring him an honorary citizen of the town.

Novak Djokovic Feted In Montenegro Amid New Virus Test Doubts

Kristina Mladenovic of France and Ivan Dodig of Croatia kiss their trophy after defeating Australia's Jaimee Fourlis and compatriot Jason Kubler in the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 12: Kristina Mladenovic-Ivan Dodig Pair Wins Mixed Doubles Final

A man cleans statues of Chinese gods in preparation for the celebration of the Lunar New Year at the Kwan In Thang Temple on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia.

Chinese New Year 2022: Preparations Of Celebration Are Underway