PAK Vs IND, 3rd T20I: Unchanged Pakistan Bowl First; Will Jakes Makes England Debut

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to field against England in the third T20 International at National Stadium, Karachi.

Pakistan are unchanged, while England have given Will Jacks his T20I debut. He is in for Alex Hales. Mark Wood and Reece Topley are back too.

England started the Pakistan tour, their first in 17 years, on a rousing note by winning the first match by six wickets in Karachi.

But Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan helped the hosts hit back. The openers timed a chase of 200 runs to perfection for a 10-wicket win at the same venue.