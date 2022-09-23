Friday, Sep 23, 2022
PAK Vs IND, 3rd T20I: Unchanged Pakistan Bowl First; Will Jakes Makes England Debut

Pakistan won the second match by ten wickets after losing the first by six wickets. England are in Pakistan for the first in 17 years.

Babar Azam and Moeen Ali at the toss.
Babar Azam and Moeen Ali at the toss. AP Photo

Updated: 23 Sep 2022 7:49 pm

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to field against England in the third T20 International at National Stadium, Karachi.

Live Scorecard | Ball-by-ball Commentary | Cricket News

Pakistan are unchanged, while England have given Will Jacks his T20I debut. He is in for Alex Hales. Mark Wood and Reece Topley are back too.

England started the Pakistan tour, their first in 17 years, on a rousing note by winning the first match by six wickets in Karachi.

But Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan helped the hosts hit back. The openers timed a chase of 200 runs to perfection for a 10-wicket win at the same venue.

Tags

Sports Cricket England's Tour Of Pakistan Pakistan National Cricket Team England National Cricket Team Will Jakes Babar Azam Moeen Ali Mohammad Rizwan Adil Rashid Alex Hales
