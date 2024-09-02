Yogesh Kathuniya Gets Silver Medal, Paris Paralympics Discus Throw F56 Final Highlights: Second Straight Podium For Indian

Ahead of the Paralympics, Yogesh spoke with Outlook and said that after his silver medal showing in Tokyo as well as the World Para Athletics Championships, nothing but a gold will satisfy him in Paris. "To be honest with you, I was not happy with the silver (at World Para Championships). I am just praying and hoping that God listens to me and I do not bring silver, but a gold medal back home," he told Tejas Rane. You can read the full interview HERE.